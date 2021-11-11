Baylor women’s tennis unites for final fall tournament

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s tennis heads to College Station this Friday to compete in the Texas A&M Invitational to wrap up the fall season. This is the first time a majority of the team will be together in one location as they have competed for most of the season separate events. Senior duo partners Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana are excited to finally be with the rest of the team. They said that although it has been difficult for everyone, the team has worked hard and will be ready to play.

“I think the fall is always hard for the team,” said Linana. “Some girls play in some places, other girls play in other places at the same time, but I’m fine with it. Everyone is trying their best to get better in the weight room and on the court. I think it’s super exciting that we can play together this weekend.”

Krywoj jokingly talked about her chemistry with Linana, saying that they actually don’t have the chemistry they present publicly.

“I think it seems like we have good chemistry, but not really,” said Krywoj.

Linana followed and said the team is very close. Linana herself said that Krywoj and the rest of the team can achieve success because they are so close.

“I think we’re very close,” Linana said. “I think that’s why our team is together [overall] works very well.”

Linana said her and Krywoj can improve on one thing, because doubles partners serve better and return. She also said they are looking for an aggressive approach in the upcoming tournament.

“Obviously, if we play doubles, we’ll try to serve better and come back than last week sure,” said Linana. “That’s a game changer when you play doubles. We’re also just going to try to keep playing super aggressive, try to be the first to hit and be super aggressive at the net. I think we did a good job there, but we still have to improve.”

As the team heads to the Texas A&M Invitational and then into the spring season, Linana and Krywoj said the most important thing is that everyone treat their matchups like any other. In their eyes, this gives them the best chance of achieving wins across the board.

“I have a feeling that this spring it will be super important to treat every game the same and to prepare mentally,” said Linana. “Sometimes we might focus too much on the outcome, results, who we’re playing against.”

Krywoj agreed with Linana and said this will be crucial for the team to achieve success.

“That will help us to keep improving and play our best,” said Krywoj.

After a successful trip to San Diego last weekend, Linana said the team feels prepared, confident and ready to go this weekend.

“I think we’ve worked really hard this semester, physically and mentally,” said Linana. “The program was great; I feel like everyone on our team is getting stronger and mentally better for a start [toward] January.”

The Texas A&M Invitational begins Friday and ends Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. It will be the team’s last event until spring.