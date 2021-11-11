Sports
Baylor women’s tennis unites for final fall tournament
By Michael Haag | Sports Writer
Baylor women’s tennis heads to College Station this Friday to compete in the Texas A&M Invitational to wrap up the fall season. This is the first time a majority of the team will be together in one location as they have competed for most of the season separate events. Senior duo partners Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana are excited to finally be with the rest of the team. They said that although it has been difficult for everyone, the team has worked hard and will be ready to play.
“I think the fall is always hard for the team,” said Linana. “Some girls play in some places, other girls play in other places at the same time, but I’m fine with it. Everyone is trying their best to get better in the weight room and on the court. I think it’s super exciting that we can play together this weekend.”
Krywoj jokingly talked about her chemistry with Linana, saying that they actually don’t have the chemistry they present publicly.
“I think it seems like we have good chemistry, but not really,” said Krywoj.
Linana followed and said the team is very close. Linana herself said that Krywoj and the rest of the team can achieve success because they are so close.
“I think we’re very close,” Linana said. “I think that’s why our team is together [overall] works very well.”
Linana said her and Krywoj can improve on one thing, because doubles partners serve better and return. She also said they are looking for an aggressive approach in the upcoming tournament.
“Obviously, if we play doubles, we’ll try to serve better and come back than last week sure,” said Linana. “That’s a game changer when you play doubles. We’re also just going to try to keep playing super aggressive, try to be the first to hit and be super aggressive at the net. I think we did a good job there, but we still have to improve.”
As the team heads to the Texas A&M Invitational and then into the spring season, Linana and Krywoj said the most important thing is that everyone treat their matchups like any other. In their eyes, this gives them the best chance of achieving wins across the board.
“I have a feeling that this spring it will be super important to treat every game the same and to prepare mentally,” said Linana. “Sometimes we might focus too much on the outcome, results, who we’re playing against.”
Krywoj agreed with Linana and said this will be crucial for the team to achieve success.
“That will help us to keep improving and play our best,” said Krywoj.
After a successful trip to San Diego last weekend, Linana said the team feels prepared, confident and ready to go this weekend.
“I think we’ve worked really hard this semester, physically and mentally,” said Linana. “The program was great; I feel like everyone on our team is getting stronger and mentally better for a start [toward] January.”
The Texas A&M Invitational begins Friday and ends Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. It will be the team’s last event until spring.
Sources
2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2021/11/10/baylor-womens-tennis-unites-for-final-fall-tournament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]