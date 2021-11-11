Sports
Bulls Shoot Out, Overwhelm Mavericks, Flex Long Range Muscles
It was the black eye that didn’t want to disappear at the start of the season.
Billy Donovans Bulls came last in the league with three-pointers per game (26.9) and made per game (9.5).
Then happened Wednesday.
Led by Lonzo Ball going 7-for-10 from three-point distance, the Bulls shot the Mavericks out of the United Center 117-107. Their chaotic defensive attack was a big factor, especially late in the third quarter, but the Bulls (8-3) also showed the ability to strike from long range, finishing 15-for-31 on threes.
They came into the game tied for sixth in offensive standings, so that number could get even better as they get more consistent from the outside. That can get scary for opposing defenses.
Where we are now would be about 25th in the league [last season], Donovan said of the insulting rating. Points have dropped. I try not to be negative. When the season starts, team defense is generally ahead of offense and offenses have a chance to progress. But I do think we can get better. Zacho [LaVine], because he has dealt with his thumb problem, he has not shot the ball at the level that he is capable of. [Nikola Vucevic] did not shoot the ball [well], so there’s an advantage there with those two guys.
LaVine took just two threes and made both, and Vucevic was 1-for-3 from long range, but he went 8-for-14 overall for 18 points.
But it was Balls’ long range shooters and Alex Carusos’ defense that left the Mavericks dead (7-4).
It was a good one [defensive effort]said Caruso. I was just trying to be aggressive. I try to play my part. I think that’s the beauty of our team, we have players on the bench who can do a lot of different things.
Therefore, Donovan was optimistic about his team’s progress, especially on offense.
We havent shot well from three, said Donovan. I think the free throws are down, the three point shooting rates are down all over the league so that will have an impact [offensive rating]. Offensively there is an advantage for us. I wouldn’t want to sit here and say, Wow, we were doing great offensively because of our rating at this point. I think we can be better, play better, perform better. If we come out and play faster and the ball moves, we were at our best. I think there is a lot of growth we can make [offensively].
It’s what they’re doing defensively that the it factor remains, and it showed late in the third quarter.
A three-pointer by Luka Doncic with 4:28 left in the third took Bulls’ lead to four. However, Caruso had an answer, and then some. In the remainder of the quarter, he led the Bulls to a 15-point lead.
The super sub had 11 points in just under six minutes that quarter and took two of his career-high six steals.
The Bulls kept Doncic at 20 points, five below his average.
We got aggressive and got into the ball and the passing lanes [in the third quarter]Donovan said.
Against a top scorer like [Doncic], sometimes you are at the mercy of [his] shooting ability. He’s a tough maker and I thought our guys were working incredibly hard on him.
