England cricket captain Joe Root says accusations of racism in Yorkshire ‘have torn lives’ | british news

England test cricket captain Joe Root has said he “wants to see change and action” after the recent racism scandal that has ruined the sport.

Root, who is also a senior player at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC), added that the recent allegations have “broken our game and ripped lives apart”.

Addressing former player’s racism allegations Azeem RafiqRoot said: “I want to see change and actions that will bring YCCC out of this with a culture that leverages a diverse environment with confidence in all communities supporting cricket in the province.

Azeem Rafiq played for YCCC in 2008 and later in 2018



“These events have broken our game and torn lives apart.

“We need to recover now and come back together as fans, players, media and those who work in cricket. We have a chance to make the sport I love better for everyone.”

A report found former player Azeem Rafiq was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” in Yorkshire, but the club said: it wouldn’t discipline anyone.

The club has been widely criticized, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspend their right to host international matches and other big games while several sponsors have ended their association with the club.

England and Yorkshire County cricketer Joe Root addressed allegations of racism in sport



Root, England’s test captain, added: “I just want the sport to be a place where everyone enjoys it because of the wonderful game it is and feels equal and safe.

“It hurts to know that this has happened so close to home at YCCC. It is my club that I care about passionately. I have spent a lot of time reflecting. There is no debate about racism, no side or other. It is just unbearable.

“We must educate, unite and reset. I will be reaching out to the new chairman of YCCC, Lord Patel, to offer support however I am able.

“We have to find a way to move forward and make sure this never happens again. In my view, this is a social problem that needs to be addressed beyond cricket alone.”

He added that cricket as a sport “must do more” and “we need to educate more and sooner; we need to call out right away and have our eyes and ears more open”.

“With the Ashes fast approaching, I would really like the fans at home to unite and stand behind us as a team. We will play for all of you.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Winter Ashes, Root said he can’t recall any racism that has taken place at YCCC since joining the club, but added: “Obviously things have happened at the club and we must ensure that we eradicate it.

“Obviously it’s deeply hurtful that it happened at a club I’m so close to. As for my position, if you’re not at the club, how can you change anything? How can you move things forward?”

Rafiq said he was a victim of racism at YCCC while playing there between 2008 and 2018, but an investigation found the behavior did not warrant “disciplinary action”.

Rafiq, who told Sky News last year that he had felt suicidal due to “deep-rooted” racism at the club, had tweeted his disbelief at the statement and called on the ECB to take appropriate action.

It was later revealed that Rafiq accused his teammates of calling him a “p***” and he would often leave social events in bears because of the racist comments.

Yorkshire concluded that the incidents in question amounted to “friendly banter”, adding: “The panel does not accept that Azeem was offended by (the other player’s) comments, either at the time they were made or afterwards.”

Roger Hutton has resigned from YCCC





Following the revelations in October, YCCC was criticized by MPs and key sponsors dropped their deals with the club, including Nike and Yorkshire Tea.

Former England batsman Gary Ballance, who plays country cricket at YCCC, admitted to making racist remarks against Rafiq.

The ECB suspended Ballance from roster for the national team, although he has not played for England since 2017, while former England captain Michael Vaughan missed his BBC radio show after it turned out that he was mentioned in the report.

Andrew Gale was also banned after Rafiq’s accusations of racism



on Nov 5, Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford was appointed as the new chairman of the club after former chairman Roger Hutton, Hanif Malik OBE and Stephen Wills resigned from their positions at the club.

Andrew Gale, a coach of the club’s first-team, has also been suspended over a landmark tweet and cricket director Martyn Moxon was signed with a “stress-related illness”.

Lord Patel announced that Rafiq is a six-digit settlement of the club, put an end to the labor court claim he has filed and which he must appearing for MPs later this month.

