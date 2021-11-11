AAC Commissioner Says College Football Playoff Selection Committee Is Putting ‘Unfair Pressure’ On Cincinnati Bearcats





There is “unfair pressure” on No. 5 Cincinnati to dominate teams in a way not required for Power 5 playoff candidates, American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said in an email to ESPN on Wednesday. “There is unfair pressure on the Bearcats to get style points that P5 conference teams don’t have to produce,” Aresco wrote, a day after the College Football Playoff selection committee released its second of six rankings. “We ask the selection committee for consistency, nuance and fairness, and we don’t get it. “Instead we get double standards and shifting goalposts. P5 conference teams get the benefit of the doubt because of their brand names. If Cincy goes undefeated, they don’t need any help to make it to the play-off.” 2 Related Cincinnati has beaten the last three opponents – Navy, Tulane and Tulsa – by an average of 11.3 points. Those three teams are a combined 6-20 and all unranked. “The perception that games at our conference are not difficult and competitive is simply not true, even in a relatively bad year for us,” said Aresco. “Ask the State of Ohio and especially the State of Oklahoma how easy it was to beat Tulsa in their stadiums, no less.” The Bearcats aren’t the only playoff candidate to look good lately. Since the loss to Stanford, Oregon has surpassed each of its past five opponents by a touchdown — and none of those teams are in the top 30 in FPI. Cincinnati is ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s Game Control stat, while Oregon is No. 12. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Ohio State has played against three teams that have ranked in the top 30 of ESPN’s Football Power Index — Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska — and the Buckeyes’ average points margin per game is just 3.7 — – 10 times lower than in their other six games. Still, Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2) and Ohio State (No. 5) are all ahead of Cincinnati in Game Control. Overall, the strength of Cincinnati’s schedule is currently No. 102 – arguably the biggest obstacle in the committee meeting room. Aresco’s email was written in response to an ESPN article published Tuesday that suggests an undefeated Cincinnati could still finish in the top four if a combination of three scenarios unfolds: Only one SEC team finishes in the top four. ; the Pac-12 champion has more than one loss; the Big 12 champion has multiple losses. Aresco said he agreed that the Bearcats “need some help, but I’m convinced that shouldn’t be the case.” For the second week in a row, Aresco has publicly pleaded for Cincinnati’s inclusion in the top four. In the number 5 spot, Cincinnati again became the highest-ranked team of a group of 5 conference in the playoff era. “The committee has been strongly considering Cincinnati,” CFP Director Bill Hancock told ESPN. “They have a really good win over Notre Dame and their tight schedule comes into the discussion. Everyone knows the committee values ​​tight schedule. The committee just didn’t see Cincinnati moving for Alabama, Oregon or Ohio State. every game that every team in question plays, so they know what’s happening on the pitch.”

