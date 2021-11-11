Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai disappeared after accusing senior official of rape





Peng Shuai during the Roland-Garros tournament, Paris, May 2018. MICHEL EULER / AP A week after tennis player Peng Shuai, 35, was told in detail about her rape by 75-year-old former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, the young woman is missing. The champion, who most notably won Roland-Garros in doubles in 2014, accused the ex-manager of forced sex three years ago on November 2. While China has seen several scandals related to the #MeToo wave, censorship and oversight of justice by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in recent years has prevented the movement from gaining momentum. Such rape allegations hit for the first time a leader whose rank is also high in the CCP. But the young woman’s total silence since the case was made public leaves the worst of fear. Also read: Article reserve our subscriptions The #metoo wave is slowly awakening in China, but the party is watching Peng Shuai’s long story spanned about twenty minutes on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter), enough for thousands of users to take screenshots and then share. Since then, the former professional player’s account has not published anything new. Comments are disabled and the topic is subject to strict censorship on Chinese social networks. On the day of the revelation, even the word tennis (wangqiu) was banned by Weibo. A delicate moment for power The tools of censorship, which have been refined over the years, can now recognize screenshots or images used to refer to a situation or a person. On the social network Douban, a leader of a discussion group devoted to women’s rights asked members not to talk about the topic, in order to avoid closing the group. During a daily press conference on November 3, the spokesman for the Secretary of State declined to raise the subject: I’ve never heard of it and it’s not a diplomatic issue. The affair came at a delicate moment for power, less than a week from the sixth plnum of the party, which gathers more than 300 members of the Communist Party’s central committee until Thursday, November 11. One year from XXe Congress that needs to renew some of the leadership of the apparatus and, in all likelihood, confirm Xi Jinping as the head of the party and the country, the current program is of strategic importance. Read also Article reserve our subscriptions Xi Jinping writes his name in Chinese Communist Party history alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping In his story of more than 1,500 sinograms, Peng Shuai recounts a troubled relationship that began seven years ago, shortly before Zhang Gaoli’s accession to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC, the pinnacle of unifying power. . most senior leaders. After years of silence, Mr. Zhang, just retired, contacted her again three years ago for a game of tennis. Afternoon, he invites her to his house while his wife is at home, and forces her to have sex. I was very scared. That afternoon I first refused. I didn’t stop crying she writes. In fear and in turmoil (), I cd and we had sex. Meanwhile, the ruler’s wife standing guard outside. A relationship resumed, but Peng Shuai described it as abusive, full of lies and evasion, until an argument the week before the player’s reveal. You still have 32.94% of this article to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

