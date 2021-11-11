It sounds like the locker room of Danvers hockey teams was a place for hate





Just a little more from school leaders and the boys’ parents As reported by Bob Hohler and Brandon Chase for the Globe, the guys on the Danvers hockey team are said to have turned their locker room into a terrifying, dangerous place for members of the team (Danvers fights hockey team broadcast findings: alleged offensive rituals; reports heavily edited, page A1, Nov. 7). With hateful words and violent actions, they took control of what should be a place for young adults to learn teamwork and develop positive relationships with coaches, a place to have fun and enjoy the camaraderie of what it means to participate. to make up a team. Instead, young people experienced humiliation and fear. School administrators, coaches and other adults did not come forward, although some observers said they had heard or seen the behavior.

Little was said about the hockey players’ first teacher: their parents. What do those role models say about racism, homophobia and anti-Semitism? How could these guys think their behavior was acceptable? Some have said it’s just guys who are guys. Is the? Or are adults adults? Deborah Re President and CEO Big sister Boston Social-emotional learning isn’t just for the classroom Re Danvers High School hockey needs a dose of sunshine (Editorial, Nov. 9): In my June 23 letter to the editor, the structure of school sports is a table setter for abuse, regarding the case of the since-fired Duxbury coach John Blake, I wrote that giving coaches absolute authority over children and encouraging athletic students to obey and keep silent are the fundamental pillars of abuse. Now the ice hockey program at Danvers High School exhibits a third structural problem involving: the prevailing model of school sports from the early twentieth century. Schools are missing an enforced, written curriculum for social-emotional learning/sports psychology for teams, on which coaches are assessed. Such a protocol would have prevented the unforgivable before it started in what can only be described as a culture of hate and ridicule in the Danvers team. People perform better in a culture of acceptance and support. If we learn how to create a positive, safe and supportive team climate for a fundamental, scientific and educational purpose for students, athletics would quickly dispel the negativity that has been associated with too many teams for too long. The state department of primary and secondary education has to intervene because children suffer the long-term consequences of these abhorrent activities. Mitch Lyons Newton The writer is founder and retired president of GetPsychedSports.org and the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Massachusetts. An Antidote to Hate: Promoting Diversity Within a Community Re Disturbing graffiti found in school (Metro, Nov 10): Hate of the other has a very long history in this country. It’s sad that hateful graffiti was discovered at a high school in Danvers. While the education of students (and adults) is crucial, it is just as important to diversity within a community. If one encounters people who look different or worship differently or who have emigrated from another part of the world, then it is more difficult to demonize or hate the other person. I hope Danvers and other communities can learn from this episode and welcome the stranger instead of trying to scare them away. Edwin Andrews Malden They must be taught carefully As an old white person, I feel an unfortunate need to voice my opinion. Today’s topic is critical race theory. Critical race theory was explained quite well in the 1949 musical South Pacific. The song Youve Got to Be Carefully Taught pointed out that children are not racist when they are born. If they grow up to be racists, there must be things in society that made them that way. Critical race theory is all about finding those things and preventing them from hurting another generation of children. Personally, my father told me 50 years ago that racism would not disappear from this country until his generation was gone from this earth. Well, he’s been gone for almost 20 years, and racism is still common. The South Pacific and the critical race theory debate are good explanations for why Father’s prediction was wrong. Charles Meins Jr. Chelmsford

