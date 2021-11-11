Sinking under the mortgage burden of new normal submarine homes

Josie Ford

Waterway to go

“REVEALED: It would cost you 17k a MONTH to live under the sea!” shouts a PR email forwarded to Feedback in a font, color and point size that reminds us of the days of handwritten communication in green ink.

“With the Earth becoming increasingly populated and climate change constantly raising sea levels, it won’t be long before underwater life becomes the new normal,” it continues, with a curious mixture of catastrophe and misguided confidence. It turns out to be from a price comparison website that “considered the existing price of submarine villas, as well as the best dive sites around the world to conclude how much it would cost to buy a house underwater and the best locations to live “.

Don’t give up the day job, we think, maybe, too derisively, we have no alternative if we are forced to commute from the seabed. A short consultation with Hey! Magazines reveal other reliable sources that partially sunken villas are actually a thing, but seemingly not something that has spread much beyond the man-made archipelago of the World Islands off the coast of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

As developments in Dubai are generally not representative of those in the world as a whole, we remain skeptical. Yet something is moving in our hippocampus. These are the same people who earlier this year claimed it wouldn’t be long before life on the moon would become the new normal (April 3). So many new normals to choose from! With the average monthly mortgage repayment at 234k per MONTH, at least submarine villas are the budget option.

snail spam

Feedback has few more pleasant surprises in this era of lavish instant messaging than receiving an old-fashioned letter. One in which someone has really taken the time and effort to write personally, and we have an excuse to put on the kettle to open the envelope of steam.

So we sympathize with the disappointment of our man who walks with the dinosaurs, Jeff Hecht. On November 2, he received a letter from his home in Boston with a South African postmark dated September 9. Sadly, it wasn’t a message from a long-lost friend who was unexpectedly on vacation. “The spelling and grammar are significantly better than the traditional advance scams I remember, and the story is rather traditional, but scaled up to $250.5 million,” Jeff says.

Like Jeff, Feedback is stunned. We considered urgent requests for funds to help those in need in distant lands to be a product of the email age, allowing thousands of people to get spam at little or no cost in the hope of finding a gullible recipient. How the economy works if each letter comes with a 14 rand ($0.92) stamp, we don’t know. Perhaps that explains the high amount mentioned. Get rid of the thought, Jeff, that they thought you were sure to win.

Weighty Comparison

Feedback is nice to see The Wall Street Journal strengthening its status as the spiritual and temporal home of ‘experiential’ units rooted in no one’s experience.

Previous attempts by the paper have included comparing the speed of a volleyball serve to the maximum speed of a hot air balloon (Aug. 14) and explaining the tensile stress in toughened glass by asking people to “imagine an adult African male elephant facing a rope that is the same diameter as a table tennis ball” (March 27).

Courtesy of an article sent by Ralf Ludwig of Melbourne Beach, Florida discussing the craze of online investors paying outrageous prices for small tungsten cubes, we now read that “they spend about $400 each for 2-inch cubes with a weight of about 5 pounds, or $3,000 for the 4-inch version as heavy as a low-power outboard.”

As a valuation, tungsten cubes at least pass the Feedback test for “Is it art?”, in that it will hurt if you drop them on your foot (May 1st). As for the oddly detailed measurement equation, here we discover the culture of militant fact-checking. We’re a fan, even if it can sometimes lead to prose as leaden as… tungsten.

We are a convert

Ralf also whined a question about converting outboards to hippos. In response, we could propose Stephen Wooding’s new project. He introduces himself to us by email as “a physicist and member of the Omni Calculator Project: an international community of scientists and researchers with the goal of making science more accessible and fun for everyone”.

He seems to be someone very much of Feedback’s own heart, if the project’s new Weird Units Converter is anything to go by (omnicalculator.com/conversion/rare-units). We’ve wasted many happy minutes converting distances to hair lengths, baguettes and Chinese walls, and power to electric kettles and average American homes. We’re also pleased to have many of our old favorites represented, such as Burj Khalifas and Blue Whales. But unfortunately no hippos, no volumes in Sydney Harbors and shame on you! no areas as large as Wales.

Do you have a story for feedback?

Send it to [email protected] or New Scientist, Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London W8 5TT, Handling of items sent by post will be delayed

You can send stories to Feedback by email at [email protected] Please state your home address. The reactions from this week and from the past can be seen on our website.