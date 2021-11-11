Clyde Emrich, longest serving Bears employee, dies at 90





Clyde Emrich, who became the NFL’s first strength and conditioning coach in 1971 and spent the rest of his life for the Bears, died Wednesday at age 90. He had recently undergone treatment for colon cancer. Nicknamed The Legend, he served as a strength coach for 20 years before moving into team administration. He was Bears’ longest-serving employee at 50 years of age. He was a wonderful mentor to me and many others and was highly respected by everyone in the Bears family and throughout the league, Bears vice president Brian McCaskey, who worked for him for nearly 40 years, said in a statement. Clyde revolutionized the way teams trained for an NFL season. He shared his knowledge and expertise with athletes from all walks of life and at all levels. Clyde would always say, Give me an athlete, and I’ll make them an even better athlete by making them stronger. One of the things that makes Clydes’ story so unique is that he was self-taught. As skilled as Clyde was, he was driven to be the best at his craft. A legend in every way, he was a great friend to many. He is irreplaceable and will be missed by all who knew him. Emrich runs training camps, a role McCaskey has shared since 1984. Before joining the team, he had an impressive 21-year weightlifting career. He competed in the 1952 Olympics and the 1954 and 1955 World Championships. In 1957, he became the first man under 200 pounds to clean and pull 400 pounds. He won a gold medal at the 1959 Pan American Games. Four years later, he met George Halas, he was already training some of his players to discuss isometric training. Eight years later, he was hired full-time. The Bears named their weight room after him 13 years ago. Visitation will be held Monday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, with a service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.

