UMass wants to continue Hockey East’s success this weekend with series against Boston University – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





Minutemen currently has a six-game winning streak

Luis Ramirez / Daily Collegian

After a successful weekend, Massachusetts’ No. 8 hockey team will aim to continue its six-game winning streak with a series against Boston University starting on Friday. Despite a slow start to their season, the Terriers (3-7, 2-4 Hockey East) are expected to provide UMass (6-2, 4-0 HEA) with a fight this weekend. BU will be the most talented team we have played to date, said head coach Greg Carvel. So our defensive game will have to be really solid. In the opening series of this season, UMass conceded eight goals in two games. Since then, defensive performance has improved with consecutive wins against Providence, showing the skills of the defenders and Matt Murray in goal. Carvel praised Murray’s efforts to earn HEA Goalkeeper of the Week after the series against the Friars, while also explaining that he has a better structure ahead of him with defenses that can prevent pucks from getting within his reach. While Carvel expects the Terriers to be the toughest game of the season so far, he still wants the players to focus on their own skills and what the team as a whole can do better. For us, it’s just continuing to play to our standard, said junior striker Cal Kiefiuk. Don’t worry about who played or who the opponent is, just focus on ourselves, and I think if we do that, we’ll be fine. UMass has been able to generate many offensive opportunities. Bobby Trivigno and Garrett Wait work well together on the ice in the front row, with Eric Faith stepping in to replace Josh Lopina, who is sidelined with an injury and expected to be out long term. However, it was the second-line efforts over the weekend that provided the most opportunities. Kiefiuk scored one goal and two assists in Saturday’s game, Reed Lebster scored one goal and one assist and Anthony Del Gaizo added a physical level and earned two assists. They’re just the next team, Carvel said. We have to keep getting better. We’ve been taking steps every weekend since opening weekend and starting to see our defensive play come around, which is great to see. Carvel said offense was not a concern this season, but he still sees room for improvement on the defensive side of the puck. Assistant captain Matthew Kessel was a backline staple, skating with freshman Ryan Ufko. Colleague captain Colin Felix skates together with Slava Demin, who switched to UMass from Denver for his senior year. With two new skaters, they are learning the Minutemens style of play and continuing to show improvement. We were very happy with the way we played against Providence last week, said Demin. Now that the focus is shifting to BU, the most important thing is to play UMass hockey, which is to play hard, play fast and be responsible defensively. I think we really took a step in the right direction last week, with only one goal in two games. The series kicks off with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Boston before the Minutemen return to the Mullins Center for their second game against the Terriers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Sophie Weller can be reached at: [email protected] and followed on Twitter @SophieeWellerr.

