Sports
Kentucky Men’s Basketball Adds Four During Fall Signing Period
LEXINGTON, Kentucky. Even by John Caliparic era standards, the 2022 Kentucky men’s basketball team signing lesson will be one of the best in school history.
Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace all four consensus five-star prospects in the class of 2022 signed national letters of intent with the UK on Wednesday.
Sharpe will enroll in Kentucky for the 2022 spring semester. Clarke, Livingston and Wallace will participate in the program for the 2022-23 season.
“I’m very excited about this group”, British head coach John Caliparic said. “Watching these guys play, the talent and benefits is clear, but what strikes me about all four is how much they want this and want to be here. Their mindset and their drive separate them from their peers. They all wanted to be together and wanted to take up the challenge every day to compete against the best. Big Blue Nation, I can’t wait for you to meet this group and see them play.”
With the spring drawing season still to go, the UK will once again be in the mix for one of the top leagues in the nation. Rivals and 247Sports currently rank it as the top of the fall with four signers.
In every season except one of the Calipari era, the Wildcats have drawn a top-three recruiting rank according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which brings together key recruiting rankings and puts them into a formula to calculate a consensus rank. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 66 top-50 recruits, 52 top-25 players and 28 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari’s 14 Kentucky recruiting classes.
The fall signing period began on Wednesday and ends on November 17. The spring signing period begins on April 13.
UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university.
Recruiting Class Ranks Under Calipari
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|rivals
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|To be determined
|247Sport
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|10
|To be determined
|ESPN
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|7
|To be determined
|RSCI
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|5
|To be determined
Skyy Clark
Position: point guard
Measurable: 6-3, 195 pounds
School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Residence: The Angels
Rivals ranking: No. 21 general | Four-star prospect | No. 4 at PG
247Sports standings: No. 18| Five Star Prospect | No. 2 at PG
ESPN Ranking: No. 16 | Five Star Prospect | No. 5 at SG
Statistics: Averaged 26.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 11 games for Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020-21 as a junior before opting out of the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic
remarkable: First deployment in class 2022 | Torn his ACL early summer after transferring to Florida’s Montverde Academy, but is expected to make a full recovery before arriving in Kentucky
Why Kentucky: “Why Kentucky? I chose to come to Kentucky because there’s no better place to be. From the coaching staff, the culture, the family, the fans, nothing beats being a part of La Familia.”
Coach Cal: “Skyy was our first deployment in this class and is a great leader. He is an experienced point guard who can score, pass and create for his teammates. He has the physique to come up to someone and really guard . He’s a great playmaker who’s going to fit in really well with this group.”
Chris Livingston
Position: small forward
Measurable: 6-7, 210 pounds
School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
Residence: Akron, Ohio
Rivals ranking: No. 8 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SF
247Sports standings: No. 5 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SF
ESPN Ranking: No. 12 | Five Star Prospect | No. 3 at SF
Statistics: Averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks for Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, in 2020-21 as a junior
remarkable: 2021 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year and MaxPreps Junior All-America First Team | named MVP of the 2019 FIBA Americans U16 Championship after leading Team USA to a gold medal with averages of 14.8 points and 8.0 rebounds | Transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia after his junior season
Why Kentucky: “I chose to come to Kentucky to become the best version of myself on and off the field.”
Coach Cal: “Chris has everything you look for in a wing: athleticism, speed, skill and physicality for him. He can play and defend multiple positions and he can score the ball at all levels, but he can also physically push himself on either side of the wing. floor. Chris can really be a challenge for opposing defenses.”
Shaedon sharp
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurable: 6-5, 195 pounds
School: Dream City Christian Academy (Ariz.)
Residence: London, Ontario
Rivals ranking: No. 1 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SG
247Sports standings: No. 1 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SG
ESPN Ranking: No. 1 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SG
Statistics: Averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 2021 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League
remarkable: If the rankings hold, it would be the first consensus No. 1 signing with Kentucky since Nerlens Noel in 2012
Why Kentucky: “I just felt like Kentucky suited my style of play and the way I play. Kentucky also feels very much like home, so it wasn’t hard to pick this school. The history Kentucky has had with guards is just awesome. “
Coach Cal: “Shaedon has the ability to be one of those guys that we’ve had a special impact on on this program. He’s a top scorer with a lot of positives. He’s a 6-5 athlete who I would describe as resilient. What I love for Shaedon is the work he’s put in over the past year to take his game to the next level. I’m looking forward to seeing that work ethic take on a new challenge at Kentucky.”
Cason Wallace
Position: Combo Guard
Measurable: 6-4, 190 pounds
School: Richardson High School
Residence: Dallas
Rivals ranking: No. 10 | Five Star Prospect | No. 4 at shooting guard
247Sports standings: No. 7 | Five Star Prospect | No. 2 at combo guard
ESPN Ranking: no. 9 | Five Star Prospect | No. 2 at point guard
Statistics: Averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in the Nike EYBL 2021
remarkable: Led the NBPA Top 100 Camp with assists (5.0) and steals (3.0) per game, posting 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds
Why Kentucky: “I chose Kentucky because coach Cal showed he has the ability to get players like me where I want to go with hard work. I understand it will be difficult and I wanted to bet on myself.”
Coach Cal: “Cason is a winner and competitor who reminds me of Eric Bledsoe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I don’t like to make that many comparisons, but he has a calm demeanor with a game that speaks loudly. He can shooting it and creating for his teammates, but what really separates him is his defense. He’s already an elite ball defender who takes great pride in that part of the game.”
For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBBon Twitter, facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and on the web at UKathletics.com.
Sources
2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/11/10/mens-basketball-kentucky-mens-basketball-adds-four-during-fall-signing-period.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]