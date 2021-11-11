Kentucky Men’s Basketball Adds Four During Fall Signing Period

LEXINGTON, Kentucky. Even by John Caliparic era standards, the 2022 Kentucky men’s basketball team signing lesson will be one of the best in school history.

Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace all four consensus five-star prospects in the class of 2022 signed national letters of intent with the UK on Wednesday.

Sharpe will enroll in Kentucky for the 2022 spring semester. Clarke, Livingston and Wallace will participate in the program for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m very excited about this group”, British head coach John Caliparic said. “Watching these guys play, the talent and benefits is clear, but what strikes me about all four is how much they want this and want to be here. Their mindset and their drive separate them from their peers. They all wanted to be together and wanted to take up the challenge every day to compete against the best. Big Blue Nation, I can’t wait for you to meet this group and see them play.”

With the spring drawing season still to go, the UK will once again be in the mix for one of the top leagues in the nation. Rivals and 247Sports currently rank it as the top of the fall with four signers.

In every season except one of the Calipari era, the Wildcats have drawn a top-three recruiting rank according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which brings together key recruiting rankings and puts them into a formula to calculate a consensus rank. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 66 top-50 recruits, 52 top-25 players and 28 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari’s 14 Kentucky recruiting classes.

The fall signing period began on Wednesday and ends on November 17. The spring signing period begins on April 13.

UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university.

Recruiting Class Ranks Under Calipari

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 rivals 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 7 To be determined 247Sport 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 10 To be determined ESPN 1 1 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 3 1 7 To be determined RSCI 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 1 1 2 2 1 5 To be determined

Skyy Clark

Position: point guard

Measurable: 6-3, 195 pounds

School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Residence: The Angels

Rivals ranking: No. 21 general | Four-star prospect | No. 4 at PG

247Sports standings: No. 18| Five Star Prospect | No. 2 at PG

ESPN Ranking: No. 16 | Five Star Prospect | No. 5 at SG

Statistics: Averaged 26.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 11 games for Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020-21 as a junior before opting out of the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic

remarkable: First deployment in class 2022 | Torn his ACL early summer after transferring to Florida’s Montverde Academy, but is expected to make a full recovery before arriving in Kentucky

Why Kentucky: “Why Kentucky? I chose to come to Kentucky because there’s no better place to be. From the coaching staff, the culture, the family, the fans, nothing beats being a part of La Familia.”

Coach Cal: “Skyy was our first deployment in this class and is a great leader. He is an experienced point guard who can score, pass and create for his teammates. He has the physique to come up to someone and really guard . He’s a great playmaker who’s going to fit in really well with this group.”

Chris Livingston

Position: small forward

Measurable: 6-7, 210 pounds

School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Residence: Akron, Ohio

Rivals ranking: No. 8 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SF

247Sports standings: No. 5 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SF

ESPN Ranking: No. 12 | Five Star Prospect | No. 3 at SF

Statistics: Averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks for Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, in 2020-21 as a junior

remarkable: 2021 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year and MaxPreps Junior All-America First Team | named MVP of the 2019 FIBA ​​Americans U16 Championship after leading Team USA to a gold medal with averages of 14.8 points and 8.0 rebounds | Transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia after his junior season

Why Kentucky: “I chose to come to Kentucky to become the best version of myself on and off the field.”

Coach Cal: “Chris has everything you look for in a wing: athleticism, speed, skill and physicality for him. He can play and defend multiple positions and he can score the ball at all levels, but he can also physically push himself on either side of the wing. floor. Chris can really be a challenge for opposing defenses.”

Shaedon sharp

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurable: 6-5, 195 pounds

School: Dream City Christian Academy (Ariz.)

Residence: London, Ontario

Rivals ranking: No. 1 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SG

247Sports standings: No. 1 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SG

ESPN Ranking: No. 1 general | Five Star Prospect | No. 1 at SG

Statistics: Averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 2021 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League

remarkable: If the rankings hold, it would be the first consensus No. 1 signing with Kentucky since Nerlens Noel in 2012

Why Kentucky: “I just felt like Kentucky suited my style of play and the way I play. Kentucky also feels very much like home, so it wasn’t hard to pick this school. The history Kentucky has had with guards is just awesome. “

Coach Cal: “Shaedon has the ability to be one of those guys that we’ve had a special impact on on this program. He’s a top scorer with a lot of positives. He’s a 6-5 athlete who I would describe as resilient. What I love for Shaedon is the work he’s put in over the past year to take his game to the next level. I’m looking forward to seeing that work ethic take on a new challenge at Kentucky.”

Cason Wallace

Position: Combo Guard

Measurable: 6-4, 190 pounds

School: Richardson High School

Residence: Dallas

Rivals ranking: No. 10 | Five Star Prospect | No. 4 at shooting guard

247Sports standings: No. 7 | Five Star Prospect | No. 2 at combo guard

ESPN Ranking: no. 9 | Five Star Prospect | No. 2 at point guard

Statistics: Averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in the Nike EYBL 2021

remarkable: Led the NBPA Top 100 Camp with assists (5.0) and steals (3.0) per game, posting 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds

Why Kentucky: “I chose Kentucky because coach Cal showed he has the ability to get players like me where I want to go with hard work. I understand it will be difficult and I wanted to bet on myself.”

Coach Cal: “Cason is a winner and competitor who reminds me of Eric Bledsoe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I don’t like to make that many comparisons, but he has a calm demeanor with a game that speaks loudly. He can shooting it and creating for his teammates, but what really separates him is his defense. He’s already an elite ball defender who takes great pride in that part of the game.”

