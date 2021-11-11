The destructive spray of the Windies legend for the English board

West Indian major Michael Holding says the English cricket board has ‘failed’ the sport over the Yorkshire racism scandal. Photo: Getty

West Indian cricket great Michael Holding has taken a brutal swipe at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) claiming it has “failed horribly” in regards to the Yorkshire racism furor.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) is reeling from a racism scandal that saw chairman Roger Hutton resign last week after sponsors withdrew their support and the ECB stripped the club in Headingley of the right to host international matches.

Former player Azeem Rafiq filed a legal claim against Yorkshire last year, which has now been settled, for failing to adequately respond to racial abuse he suffered while representing the county, saying he was driven into suicidal thoughts.

Yorkshire apologized to the 30-year-old in September but went on to say they would not take any disciplinary action against their staff.

Former England batter Gary Ballance was subsequently banned from the national squad indefinitely after admitting he racially insulted Rafiq during their time together in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire has also suspended first-team coach Andrew Gale pending a disciplinary hearing in a landmark tweet, ostensibly of an anti-Semitic nature.

Azeem Rafiq has made serious allegations against the Yorkshire County Cricket club and some of its players. Photo: AAP

When he announced his resignation last week, former chairman Hutton fired a parting shot at the ECB for failing to help with the racism inquiry, leading to a scathing reprimand from Holding – who has worked as a commentator in England for more than two decades.

The ECB has failed Yorkshire and they have failed cricket.” Holding told SunSport that.

They would be the organization that runs cricket in England.

For example, if you are the highest court, and one of the lower courts has a problem and comes to you asking for help and you have said this is not your case, that will not work.

They failed and failed terribly. I don’t think the policy in any organization will include racism and how people should be treated in it.

It is the people that should be looked at, not the policy. Their mindset, their ideology – that’s what needs to change.

It is either a change of person or finding a way to change their way of thinking. It’s one or the other – it can’t go on as it is.

Yorkshire promises change at county cricket club

After Hutton’s resignation, Yorkshire appointed Lord Patel as the club’s new chairman and praised Rafiq for his courage in speaking out about racism.

Rafiq and Yorkshire agreed to a settlement and Patel promised urgent change to the crisis-stricken club, something Holding welcomed with open arms.

If you’ve found that some of his claims are true and he’s been racially abused, how can you say you don’t think you need to take any action? Holdings added.

That’s just hitting him further in the face. It’s ridiculous.

Azeem Rafiq was very brave and he must be thanked for his persistence until something came out.

It’s hard to say you’re going to do something about what happened to Azeem Rafiq, but you can do something about the club and the thinking of the people at the club.

They have to think about the future. Institutions are run by people, they don’t run themselves.

Are the people in these institutions and the people responsible for running these institutions, the directors, are they the right people to move this organization forward?

Do they have the right mindset? If not, you have to replace those people. It’s that simple.

