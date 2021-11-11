Global Tennis Equipment Competitive Analysis Report 2021 featuring Amer Sports, Head NV, Babolat, Yonex, Dunlop Sports and Tecnifibre – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Research on Competitive Analysis and Leadership for Tennis Equipment” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offer. This report provides a complete competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from sales strategies to manufacturing capabilities. In this research study, six companies such as Amer Sports, Head NV, Babolat, Yonex, Dunlop Sports and Tecnifibre were analyzed and profiled as the largest revenue producers for tennis equipment. The six profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength of these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the market’s need for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and statistics. The landscape of tennis equipment production is diverse and constantly evolving. Major players in the tennis equipment market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographic reach and have taken several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the tennis equipment market go beyond the routine macroeconomic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between the buyer’s needs and the seller’s capabilities, as well as the macroeconomic forces that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the buyers’ needs that determines long-term success. Over the years, the demand for tennis equipment has increased due to the growth in the global sports market and the increasing number of sports events. Various types of tennis equipment are used such as a tennis racket, a tennis ball and a tennis string and are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%. The main growth drivers for this market are the increasing number of tennis events, the increasing participation of age groups, especially in the youth segment, and the growth of tennis as a fitness sport. This report answers the following key questions: What are the market shares of vendors in different product type segments, such as tennis rackets, tennis balls and tennis strings market?

Who are the market leaders in different regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more attuned to market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and what does the product mapping look like among different players?

Which companies will gain market share? Main topics covered: 1. Leadership Analysis 1.1: Market description 1.2: Scoring Criteria 1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis 1.3.1: Leaders (top right) 1.3.2: Candidates (bottom right) 1.3.3: Visionaries (top left) 1.3.4: Specialists (bottom left) 2. Competitive Benchmarking 2.1: Analysis of product portfolio 2.2: Financial Strength 2.3: Market Share Analysis 2.3.1: Market share in different segments 2.3.2: Market share in different regions 3. Amer Sports Profile 3.1: Company overview 3.1.1: Amer Sports Business Description and Business Segments 3.1.2: Statistics Amer Sports Company 3.2: Tennis equipment company overview 3.2.1: Tennis Equipment Business Segment 3.2.2: Global Tennis Equipment Business 3.2.3: Key differentiators and strengths 3.3: Products and product positioning 3.3.1: Product line overview 3.3.2: Tennis Equipment Product Assignment 3.3.3: Product positioning in market segments 3.4: Markets and market positioning 3.4.1: Market Position in the Global Tennis Equipment Business 3.5: Revenue distribution by market segment 3.6: Revenue distribution by region 3.7: Production 3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Activities 3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership 3.9: Marketing, Sales and Organizational Capabilities 3.9.1: Marketing and Sales 3.9.2: Management obligation and track record 3.10: Financial Strength 4. Main NV Profile 5. Babolat Profile 6. Yonex Profile 7. Dunlop Sport Profile 8. Tecnifibre profile For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x46gg

