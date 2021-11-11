Ferris hockey set to host Michigan State on Saturday





BIG RAPIDS Ewigleben Ice Arena is expected to be sold out Saturday when Michigan State comes to Ferris State for a nonleague hockey game.

The Bulldogs were supposed to be at MSU on Thursday.

For Saturday’s home game, the mid-ice sections of the Ewigleben Ice Arena are sold out for Saturday’s series finale featuring the Michigan State Spartans for the 7:07 p.m. puck drop. Fans are being asked to wear gold for their first-ever ‘GOALD RUSH’. Ferris State will wear their retro gold uniforms on Saturday. Ferris is 4-6 after splitting with #2 nationally ranked Minnesota State last weekend.

Michigan State (4-5-1) is licking their wounds after being swept into another house-and-house with rival Michigan last weekend. In goal, Drew Deridder’s dazzling .945 save rate stands out for the Spartans with his 1.96 goals against average. Mitch Lewandowski leads the team with seven points in five games, but has not played in the Spartan’s last four. Josh Nodler is tied for the team leader with seven points, while Jeremy Davidson, NMU transfer Griffin Loughran and Erik Middendorf have six points each. They’re very deep in the forefront, very similar to Western Michigan, Ferris coach Bob Daniels said. They have good depth there with four lines to play. They are an experienced team from the bank and are very good. They are stingy and very good at penalty kill, power play too. They play hard and aggressive. For Ferris State, Liam MacDougall and Dallas Tulik each have nine points to lead. Freshman forward Bradley Marek has five goals to lead the Bulldogs in scoring goals. Justin Michaelian and Jake Transit have five points each, while Stepan Pokorny has four in seven games for the Dawgs. Ferris State is in the top three in shorthand goals in the country. It should be a really good series, Daniels said. It was supposed to be Friday and Saturday, but for some reason, Michigan State wanted to move the (first) game to Thursday. I like it. It breaks up the practices a bit. It’s not a bad thing. Well, grab a Friday practice and play on Saturday. Brendon Michaelian scored Ferris State’s winning goal in the win over Minnesota State as the Dawgs entered the series after winning two of their last three, both against opponents who either received votes or were ranked. We love playing Michigan State, Daniels said. Of course there is the reputation. It gives us two more non-conferences and makes geographical sense for both teams. We have a contract with them that goes a long way and we will continue to play them every year. That is also the case with West Michigan and Miami. We like that because some of our conference games are challenging because of the distance. This gives us the opportunity to reduce our footprint.

