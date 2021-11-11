Joe Ledley thinks Gareth Bale is the best British player of his generation

Wales captain and record scorer Gareth Bale

Joe Ledley has described Gareth Bale as the best British player of his generation and says he would have had more respect had he been English.

Real Madrid forward Bale is on the cusp of scoring his 100th goal for Wales against Belarus on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury that left him out for two months.

Bale is in the final year of his contract with Real and his time with the Spanish giants will expire next summer.

Joe Ledley, left, and Gareth Bale, right, were teammates in Wales for over a decade (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 32-year-old Wales captain joined Real in 2013 for a then world-record fee, winning four Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups, two LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey during his time in Spain.

Bale, who was twice named Tottenham’s PFA Player of the Year, scored decisive goals in two Champions League finals and scored more than 100 goals for Real.

If you look at his resume, what he has won and his individual appearances, both at Tottenham and Madrid, he is by far the best British player of his generation, former Wales midfielder Ledley told the PA news agency during a McDonalds Fun Football -session.

Does he get enough credit? Certainly not. I think if he was English he would get a lot more credit.

Bale has won the Champions League four times at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Look what someone like Jack Grealish gets off the media. But Bales a whole other level.

As a Welsh you don’t get those credits that English players get.

Bale becomes the second Welshman after Chris Gunter to reach the 100 cap milestone.

Cardiff City Stadium will pay tribute to Wales’ record scorer and a player whose talismanic influence took the Dragons to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, the country’s first appearance at a major tournament in 58 years.

It will be a very different setting than a friendly at the end of the 2006 season in the Austrian city of Graz, when the Bales Wales story began.

At the tender age of 16 years and 315 days, Bale became Wales’ youngest international and gave a glimpse into the future by pitting winner Robert Earnshaws against Trinidad & Tobago.

You could tell the talent he had was frightening, said Ledley, who played in that 2-1 win after making his own debut in Wales a few months earlier.

He had that incredible whip with his left foot and his strides and crosses were incredible.

Bale leads the celebrations after Wales beat Belgium to reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals (Joe Giddens/PA)

He was so fast too. Sometimes with fast players that last ball lets them down, but Gareth’s delivery was the best.

He just needed confidence at that young age and was ready for the next stage.

Bales’ career started at Tottenham and Real when he became one of the most recognizable and highest paid players in world football.

But he was always most content in and around the camp in Wales, along with players he had known from an early age.

Bale, left, enjoys joking with Chris Gunter, right, during a training session in Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ledley was a member of the Welsh golf gang as Bale, who was known as The Golfer by his Real teammates and broke away from football by reducing his handicap to three or four.

Gareth just loves to meet Wales, that’s how he’s been from the first game in Austria, Ledley said.

He is the first one in the hotel. He likes the atmosphere. Even when he is injured, he wants to be with the players.

Chris Coleman (Wales manager) didn’t mind playing golf the week before the games.

Chris Coleman, pictured, was happy to see Bale playing golf during training camps in Wales (Steven Paston/PA)

That’s Gareth’s way of relaxing. He was the same with golf as he was with football and table tennis. So good at everything, just relentless.

The climax came in France in 2016 when Wales became the smallest country to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship.

After scoring seven goals in qualifying, Bale joined an exclusive group of players by scoring in every group match at the tournament.

When asked if Wales would have achieved what they have done without Bale, Ledley said: I doubt it.