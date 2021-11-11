Chastain Announces Addition of Five on National Signing Day

Football | 11/10/2021 16:35:00 hrs

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota soccer coach Erin Chastain unveiled its 2022 signing class on Wednesday and announced the addition of five student athletes.

The latest Gophers boast impressive individual and team achievements at high school and club levels.

“We are very excited to add such a quality group of student-athletes to our program,” said Chastain. “The class is really well-rounded. However, what strikes me most is that these young women recognize the special opportunity they have to come in and represent the University of Minnesota at the absolute highest level.”

Sophia Barjesteh | Midfielder | Woodbury, Minnesota | Woodbury High School

Ranked as a two-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com, Barjesteh played her high school football under former Gopher Kylie Kallman at Woodbury High School. She was a four-year letter winner in football, while also being an academic award winner four times in all four years of high school. She earned First Team All-State honors both her junior and senior season. Barjesteh was named East Metro Player of the Year finalist in 2020 and East Metro Player of the Year in 2021. Barjesteh was a 2021 finalist for the Minnesota Ms. Soccer Prize. She played her club ball with the Minnesota Thunder Academy, where she was named to the All-Conference First Team in the Midwest ECNL competition in 2021 and reached ECNL Champions League qualifiers in 2019 and 2021, finishing the 2019-20 season undefeated.

“I chose the University of Minnesota because of its strong academic and athletic programs,” Barjesteh said. “I wanted to play for my hometown University and play in the Big Ten. I grew up as a Gopher fan and always dreamed of playing in Maroon and Gold.”

Alma Beaton | Midfielder | Saint Louis Park, Minnesota | Saint Louis Park High School

Beaton joins the Gophers as a two-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com. She earned the 2018-21 All-Metro West accolade and was an All-State performer in 2019 and 2021. Beaton earned the Star Tribune’s All-Metro First Team laurels in 2021 and was the team captain in 2020 and 2021. She competed at the National ODP Camp in 2017 and 2018 and played her club ball with the Minnesota Thunder Academy from 2017-22. She helped her team qualify for the 2019-21 ECNL National Champions League playoffs and won the ECNL Midwest Conference Championship in 2020.

“I love the coaching staff, the family feel of the team, the intense football environment and the beautiful campus.”

Amelia Brown | Midfielder | Cary, NC | Crossroads Flex

Brown joins the Gophers and her sister Izzy Brown , after a stellar career with the NC Courage Academy. Ranked as a three-star candidate, Brown was a US Soccer Training invitee from 2016-19 and was an attendee to the ODP National Training Camp in 2018. Brown was ranked in the top 150 by IMG from 2017-2020 and in 2022. She is ranked as a top 50 midfielder according to IMG and was a top 10 player in the South Atlantic region in 2022.

Brown’s father, Chucky Brown, played basketball at NC State and was an ACC champion before playing 13 years in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, where he also won an NBA championship.

“I chose the University of Minnesota for many reasons,” Brown said. “The campus is beautiful, the athletic facilities are incredible, the school spirit is infectious and the coaching staff is top notch! I love being a golden gopher!”

Maddie Shannon | Forward | Maple Grove, Minnesota | Benilde St Margaret’s

Shannon was a member of Minnesota’s All-State team in her senior season and was a member of the All-Conference twice during her high school career. Minnesota native Maple Grove won a section championship in her junior and senior seasons, then competed in the ODP Regional Camp two years in a row and made the ODP Regional Team. Shannon played her club ball at Tonka Fusion Elite, where she captained for three years and won a state championship in 2018.

“I chose the University of Minnesota because it feels like home every time I visit campus,” Shannon said. “I love the environment and I love that my family is so close. I also loved the people I met while I was there. I grew up watching gopher hockey games and love the high level of academics on offer. “

Fiona Skwierawskic | Defender | Shorewood, Wisconsin | Shorewood High School

Skwierawski adds speed to the Gophers roster as a two-star prospect, according to TopDrawerSoccer.com. She is a two-time Wisconsin All-State honoree and was also a state qualifier on the track and field. Skwierawski was the 2021 Woodlands Soccer Conference Player of the Year in 2021 as a defender and won her high school’s MVP for soccer. She was honored last year by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as the female honoree of high school football. She played her club football with FC Wisconsin, where she was captain from 2016-21.

“I chose the University of Minnesota because of its all-female coaching staff,” Skwierawski said. “The University of Minnesota was also the perfect balance of football and athletics.”