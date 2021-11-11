Michigan’s AG got drunk before a football game and wrote about it on Facebook





Two Bloody Marys on an empty stomach, it turns out, was a bit too much for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. In a post on her personal Facebook page On Wednesday, the state’s top prosecutor admitted he had had too much to drink before an Oct. 30 football game between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Spartans of Michigan State, and pleaded with staff to hire a crisis management company to deal with the consequences. to take to reject. “Instead, I thought I would just share the events that happened on that fateful day,” wrote Nessel, 52, a Democrat elected to the position in 2018. According to Nessel, she attended a tailgate party before the game, where she “thought it was a good idea to eat two Bloody Marys because if you put enough vegetables in it, it’s practically a salad,” she wrote. “It didn’t turn out to be a brilliant idea. I could also be a terrible bartender.” Nessel said she was starting to feel nauseous about the match. Friends encouraged her to leave “to avoid throwing up from my constituents,” she wrote, helping her up the stairs and into a wheelchair. After driving home, her wife provided water and Tylenol “for what she knew the next day would be a skull-crushing hangover,” she wrote. “(Best Wife Ever!)” “I am human,” she wrote. “Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times.” Nessel closed the post with a photo she said would help readers visualize the scene: A woman who appears to be Nessel slumped forward in a stadium seat, a University of Michigan baseball cap pulled low over her face. In line behind her, a fellow Wolverines fan stares out at the field. “My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this accident, but especially to that Michigan fan sitting behind me,” she wrote. “Some things you can’t see unseen.”

