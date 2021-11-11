Delaware Makes Progress In NCAA Hockey Over Fairfield





The Blue Hens won the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament the hard way on Wednesday afternoon at Rullo Stadium. Femke Strien’s goal with 9.5 seconds left in the first ‘sudden-death’ overtime gave the University of Delaware a 4-3 victory over Fairfield in one of two play-in games in the 18-team tournament. Delaware led 3-0 in the third period before Fairfield rallied to tie the game with four seconds left. The Hens then had several chances in OT before Strien dribbled past the endline and pushed in the winner. NCAA TOURNAMENT: Field hockey bracket 2021 A great result at the end of the day, said Delaware coach Rolf van de Kerkhof, but the way we got there there were some bumps along the way, understandable to some extent with the work we had to do to get to this point. It will be a quick turnaround as Delaware (13-8) advanced to No.1 Rutgers (18-3) in the round of 16 at the Scarlet Knights home ground at 11am on Friday. Rutgers defeated Delaware 2-0 on September 19 at Rullo Stadium. Liberty and Saint Josephs will meet later Friday in Rutgers with the winners advancing to a quarterfinal at 1:00 PM on Sunday. The Final Four is on November 19 and 21 at the University of Michigan. North Carolina is a three-time defending champion. The blue chickens nationally in 17th place. Northeast Conference Champion Fairfield (14-8) defeated Delaware 16-13 and had nine corners for the Hens four. First half goals from Kiki Oudshoorn in the first quarter and Sian Emslie in the second gave the Blue Hens a 2-0 lead. Grace Hoepfner then made it 3-0 with a score in the third period on an assist from Julia Duffhuis. NATIONAL FIELDS: Blue Hens clip Carolina for title But Fairfield made it 3-2 before the third quarter ended with a goal from Julianna Kratz from a corner and Malen Iglesias from a penalty. Iglesias then scored the equalizing goal. Delaware defeated James Madison 3-1 on Sunday in the title game of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament at Rullo Stadium, earning eighth place in the NCAA tournament in the past nine years. The Hens won the national championship in 2016. Since then, Delaware has defeated Penn State in the 16th round in 2017, Virginia in 2019 and Northwest in the spring of 2021 after COVID-19 forced the season to be moved from the previous fall. Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at [email protected] and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribe to delawareonline.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delawareonline.com/story/sports/2021/11/10/delaware-advances-ncaa-field-hockey-over-fairfield/6351023001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos