NISA chooses new director – The Point





Saikou B. Jarju was re-elected president, Kalilou Bayo as first vice president, Bai Bittaye as second vice president and Laity Mbaye as third vice president. Sira Ceesay was elected Secretary General while Lamin Cham Ceesay was chosen as her assistant. Momodou I. Jeng secured the position of treasurer while Foday Manneh was chosen as his assistant. Ebrima Sanneh and Lamin Fadera have been elected accountant and assistant accountant respectively. Sulayman Badjie was elected Public Relations Officer while Ebrima Bah was elected his assistant. Saikou B. Jarju said in his report that the Congress marked the 19th anniversary of the association. For the past 19 years, NISA has successfully hosted one competition after another ranging from men’s and women’s football, volleyball, scrabble, table tennis and others, including the annual sub-regional championship often held over the years in different regions of Senegal. , he said. . According to him, NISA has always been very consistent in the organization of sports competitions in The Gambia, noting that it was not until the year 2020 that it was unable to organize a competition due to the Covid19 pandemic. He thanked all NISA members for their sacrifice and said their dedication has allowed them to get this far. We hope to do more in the coming years as we look back on our past performance. He announced that NISA has been officially registered and recognized by the National Sports Council (NSC) this year. However, he said the battle is still ongoing as they have yet to be recognized by the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), even after a series of applications to that effect. He further said that NISA forged a link with the Federation of the Senegalese Workers Sports Association (FSST) in 2005 and since then the two associations have been involved in annual exchange visits to participate in sub-regional championships, often organized on a rotating basis between Senegal and Senegal. Gambia. The Trophy is called the Senegambian Trophy. NISA, he continued, is also officially registered with the Continental Body of Africas Workers Sports called LOSTA (Organisation du Sports Travailliste d Afrique), whose headquarters is in Yaound, Cameroon, and the Global Body of Workers Sports called FIFCO, whose is headquartered in Canada. Kalilou Bayo, second vice president and Bai Bttaye Secretary General were also nominated members in the West African Bureau De Liaison for LOSTA. Meanwhile, the sole purpose of, among others, the National Interdepartmental Sports Association (NISA) is to organize interdepartmental tournaments with a view to strengthening solidarity within the framework of having fun after hard work at the office; Sport for health and health for all; Sport for workers Unity and solidarity; Sport for Service Identity & Recognition and National Recognition.

