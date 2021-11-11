Stout named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist





11/10/2021 17:18:00 Award recognizes the best gambler in college football

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Red Shirt Senior Punter Jordan Stout has been named one of 10 finalists for the Ray Guy Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday. The award recognizes college football’s top gambler. A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and past Ray Guy Award winners will determine the three award finalists to be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, December 9 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. The Ray Guy Award provides one additional vote, as determined by football fans. The Fan Vote will be posted on the Ray Guy Award website and corresponds to the vote of one member of the National Selection Committee. The vote will be taken for the selection of the finalists and the winner. Jordan Stout Stout was Penn State’s kicker, for both field goals and extra points, punter and kick-off specialist in all nine games this season.

Stout was named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week for the second time this season after his performance against Illinois, where he hit four runs from 50+ yards and dropped six within 20.

Stout owns Penn State’s best punting average (44.58), with a lead of 1.45 yards per point.

Stout also holds Penn State’s highest season average (46.70), leading 2.75 yards per point.

Stout, Matt Araiza of San Diego State, Cameron Dicker of Texas and Joe McFadden of UConn are the only FBS players to complete the kickoff, field goal and punt for their team this season.

Of the four, Stout leads the group in net punting average (45.06), touchbacks (44) and kickoffs returned (1).

Stout is second of four in the opponent’s starting average (28.23 yard line), 50+ yard punts (20), and punts within 20 (21).

Led by Stout, Penn State is second in the country in net punting (45.06).

Stout is 10th in the country and third in the Big Ten, averaging 46.7 punts.

Stout averaged at least 50.0 yards per point in four games this season.

Twenty of Stout’s 47 punters this season were 50 or more yards.

Stout has landed 21 punts within 20, including a career-high six against Illinois, eight within 10 and two within 5.

Stout’s 91.6 touchback percentage (44 of 48) is the highest in the FBS among kickers with 40 or more kickoffs.

Since 1997, Stout has ranked third at Penn State in career start average (63.7; 11,345 yards on 178 kickoffs) behind Anthony Fera (66.4; 2010-11) and Robbie Gould (64.0; 2002- 04).

Since the kickoff yard-line was moved back to 35 in 2011, Stout has the highest average among Penn State kickers.

At Ohio State, Stout hit a pair of 55-yard punts and landed one in the 20.

Stout also hit a 47-yard field goal to end the first half.

Against Illinois, Stout hit four punts from over 50 yards and landed a career-high six within 20.

Stout converted a career high-binding three field goal attempts.

Stout was named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after the Indiana game. It is the second time he has won the award this season. He also won it after his performance in Wisconsin. For information on Nittany Lion Club membership and ticket information for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays starting at 9 a.m. – 16.00 hours The 2021 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

