Connect with us

Sports

Two teens charged with murder in police shooting at Fanta Bility outside football game

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


Two teenagers who, prosecutors say, started a gunfight at a high school football game in Sharon Hill that led to the fatal police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility in August, have been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Angelo AJ Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 18, are facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons possession charges in the Aug. 27 shooting, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Ford remains in custody, bail denied. It was not clear whether he had hired a lawyer. Strand had not yet been arrested on Wednesday and was wanted by US marshals, prosecutors said.

Stollsteimer has said Fanta was hit by a bullet fired by one of the three Sharon Hill cops watching the crowd leaving Academy Park High School after the season-opening game against Pennsbury. It remains unclear which officer fired the shot that killed her, but all three told investigators they opened fire on a vehicle they mistakenly believed was involved in the Ford and Strand shooting, which prosecutors say was about a block from the stadium.

Fanta was beaten once in the back and pronounced dead on the spot. Three other people were injured by the police gunfire, including her older sister.

The legal basis for indicting the two teens is very simple, First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse said in a statement. They tried to kill each other that night, and as a direct result a little girl is dead.

According to Stollsteimer, an investigative jury will be appointed on Nov. 18 to decide whether the officers will face criminal charges.

The Fantas shooting has drawn national attention and local protest marches, with activists and state lawmakers calling for the officers’ firings and criminal charges. The Sharon Hills City Council has hired attorney Kelley Hodge to lead an internal investigation into police training policies, the work likely to begin after the grand jury concludes its investigation.

Bility family lawyer Bruce Castor said on Wednesday the decision to charge the two teens was a bold move, but said he believes it will be difficult to convict them of murder.

Ultimately, Castor said, the family’s attention is elsewhere.

I want attention to continue to be drawn to the Sharon Hill police officers whose negligent and reckless response caused Fanta Bility’s death, said Castor, who has sued the officers and the police. From the point of view of the Bility family, these officers killed Fanta, and they should be held accountable for that, and those responsible for their supervision and training should be held accountable for it.

Stollsteimer said on Wednesday that charges against Ford and Strand are an important step in [his] offices continue to strive to seek justice for Fanta.

READ MORE: Family of girl killed in Delaware County soccer game mourns her at funeral and also asks for justice

Fanta Bility’s murder was a tragedy not just for her family, but for the entire Delaware County community, Stollsteimer said. Today’s arrests begin the criminal trial for those who set in motion the deadly events of August 27 by shooting to kill at a high school football game. Still, the pursuit of justice for Fanta requires my office to continue its comprehensive review of the actions of all parties involved in the tragic chain of events.

By charging the two teens with murder, the prosecutors are relying on the legal concept of transferred intent, the idea that if one person wants to harm someone, but instead accidentally harms someone else, that’s a crime, Rouse said.

We recognize that both the facts and the law in this case are complicated, and we know that our job is not done, and so the investigation into the officers’ actions and the appropriateness of their response is still ongoing, he said. in the statement.

Witnesses told police Ford and Strand were on opposite sides of a conflict between two groups of teenagers during the football game, according to the affidavit of probable reason for their arrests.

It was unclear what the altercation was about, but it apparently escalated as the groups descended a ramp to exit the stadium, the affidavit said. As the groups left, the document said, Ford lifted his shirt to display a gun and threatened Strand and his friends.

Strand then went to a car parked nearby and retrieved a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit. He walked back to Ford, who fired at him as they stood on the 900 block of Coates Street, the document said. Strand returned fire and in the hail of bullets, an unidentified victim was hit in the side, according to police.

Strand allegedly fired at the three Sharon Hill police officers who were watching the crowd about 140 feet away from the gunfight. The officers fired back, police said, hitting a vehicle traveling toward them down Coates Street. Their bullets hit the vehicle and some went behind it and hit Fanta, her older sister and two other people walking next to them as they exited the stadium, authorities said.

The car, police later learned, had not been involved in the earlier shooting. Castor, who also represents the occupants of the cars, said it was recent Academy Park alumni who came to watch the football game.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/news/angelo-ford-hasein-strand-fanta-bility-shooting-arrest-20211110.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: