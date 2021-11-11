Two teens charged with murder in police shooting at Fanta Bility outside football game

Two teenagers who, prosecutors say, started a gunfight at a high school football game in Sharon Hill that led to the fatal police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility in August, have been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Angelo AJ Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 18, are facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons possession charges in the Aug. 27 shooting, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Ford remains in custody, bail denied. It was not clear whether he had hired a lawyer. Strand had not yet been arrested on Wednesday and was wanted by US marshals, prosecutors said.

Stollsteimer has said Fanta was hit by a bullet fired by one of the three Sharon Hill cops watching the crowd leaving Academy Park High School after the season-opening game against Pennsbury. It remains unclear which officer fired the shot that killed her, but all three told investigators they opened fire on a vehicle they mistakenly believed was involved in the Ford and Strand shooting, which prosecutors say was about a block from the stadium.

Fanta was beaten once in the back and pronounced dead on the spot. Three other people were injured by the police gunfire, including her older sister.

The legal basis for indicting the two teens is very simple, First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse said in a statement. They tried to kill each other that night, and as a direct result a little girl is dead.

According to Stollsteimer, an investigative jury will be appointed on Nov. 18 to decide whether the officers will face criminal charges.

The Fantas shooting has drawn national attention and local protest marches, with activists and state lawmakers calling for the officers’ firings and criminal charges. The Sharon Hills City Council has hired attorney Kelley Hodge to lead an internal investigation into police training policies, the work likely to begin after the grand jury concludes its investigation.

Bility family lawyer Bruce Castor said on Wednesday the decision to charge the two teens was a bold move, but said he believes it will be difficult to convict them of murder.

Ultimately, Castor said, the family’s attention is elsewhere.

I want attention to continue to be drawn to the Sharon Hill police officers whose negligent and reckless response caused Fanta Bility’s death, said Castor, who has sued the officers and the police. From the point of view of the Bility family, these officers killed Fanta, and they should be held accountable for that, and those responsible for their supervision and training should be held accountable for it.

Stollsteimer said on Wednesday that charges against Ford and Strand are an important step in [his] offices continue to strive to seek justice for Fanta.

Fanta Bility’s murder was a tragedy not just for her family, but for the entire Delaware County community, Stollsteimer said. Today’s arrests begin the criminal trial for those who set in motion the deadly events of August 27 by shooting to kill at a high school football game. Still, the pursuit of justice for Fanta requires my office to continue its comprehensive review of the actions of all parties involved in the tragic chain of events.

By charging the two teens with murder, the prosecutors are relying on the legal concept of transferred intent, the idea that if one person wants to harm someone, but instead accidentally harms someone else, that’s a crime, Rouse said.

We recognize that both the facts and the law in this case are complicated, and we know that our job is not done, and so the investigation into the officers’ actions and the appropriateness of their response is still ongoing, he said. in the statement.

Witnesses told police Ford and Strand were on opposite sides of a conflict between two groups of teenagers during the football game, according to the affidavit of probable reason for their arrests.

It was unclear what the altercation was about, but it apparently escalated as the groups descended a ramp to exit the stadium, the affidavit said. As the groups left, the document said, Ford lifted his shirt to display a gun and threatened Strand and his friends.

Strand then went to a car parked nearby and retrieved a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit. He walked back to Ford, who fired at him as they stood on the 900 block of Coates Street, the document said. Strand returned fire and in the hail of bullets, an unidentified victim was hit in the side, according to police.

Strand allegedly fired at the three Sharon Hill police officers who were watching the crowd about 140 feet away from the gunfight. The officers fired back, police said, hitting a vehicle traveling toward them down Coates Street. Their bullets hit the vehicle and some went behind it and hit Fanta, her older sister and two other people walking next to them as they exited the stadium, authorities said.

The car, police later learned, had not been involved in the earlier shooting. Castor, who also represents the occupants of the cars, said it was recent Academy Park alumni who came to watch the football game.