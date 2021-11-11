Sports
Girls tennis Orono closes successful season on track | Sport
The Orono girls tennis team finished a great season on the court last week.
The varsity team finished with a 10-4 record with impressive wins against Chanhassen and Bloomington Kennedy. They finished second in the Metro West Conference with an 8-1 conference record.
The team went on to become the fifth seed of 18 teams for the Section 5AA Team Tournament. They had a big win in the first round of sections, beating Monticello 7-0. They eventually lost to Maple Grove, who won and placed fifth in the state tournament.
The team was led by senior co-captains Carli Olsen, Kate McGrann and Anna Murley.
Last year, nine seniors graduated, eight of whom played in the lineup. This year, the team had six returning varsity players, including the co-captains, senior Ava Blaufuss, junior Mackenzie Callan and sophomore Kaavya Kokate. The eight new varsity players made an immediate impact, as all 14 players won at least one varsity match.
It was a really fun season with such a great group of girls. I’m really proud of the time and effort the girls put in to get better. It was really nice to see everyone get better over the course of the season, Murley said.
The Spartans were coached by Aaron Dvorak and Chris Franco, great role models who made the season both fun and rewarding.
We had eight new varsity players who all won a game this season. One of our goals was to improve every day as a team and as individual players. We have achieved that goal, which is a great start to have another successful season next year, said coach Dvorak.
In the individual section game, Olsen took second place and a trip to the state tournament. She finished section play with a record of 5-1, losing only to the eventual runner-up.
The highlight was a hard-fought game against the two seeded, which Olsen went on to win 6-3, 7-5. Blaufuss also competed in individual singles, but had a difficult first game losing to sixth seed. Murley and Callan earned fifth seed, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the first game, but lost in the second round. McGrann and Kokate also played well in doubles, winning their first section matches but losing to second place, Wayzata. It was a tough two days of competition and the girls were supported by many fellow students, parents and friends.
It was a lot of fun to participate in the individual section tournament and play against great players. It was sad to see the season come to an end, but I was glad I was able to take it all in. I really couldn’t imagine a better season with a better team, McGrann said.
Carli Olsen went on to represent the Spartans well. She completed the two-day event with a 3-1 record, finishing as the Class AA Singles Consolation Champion.
Playing in the state tournament was a surreal feeling. You are surrounded by the best of the best and it was so exciting to know I was a part of that. I’m really proud of how I performed and that I was able to end my tennis career on such a high point. It was super fun to have all my family, friends and coaches there cheering me on, Olsen said.
The team celebrated the season with a banquet at Iron Exchange in Maple Plain, where Olsen was awarded the Most Valuable Player. Awarded to a player based on leadership and spirit, the Rock Star award was presented by Kate McGrann, last year’s recipient, to sophomore Natalie Close. The Be Nice award, which is given to someone who is constantly kind and smiling, went to Lilly Helling. Olsen, Murley and Callan earned the All-Conference while Close and Kokate received the All Conference Honorable Mention for their play during the season. All seniors of the varsity: Carli Olsen, Kate McGrann, Anna Murley, Ava Blaufuss and Nina Larsen received the Metro State Academic Award.
The junior varsity team was coached by Scott Danielson and the junior varsity B team was coached by Dawn Reidinger and Anne Goldsmith. Both teams had successful seasons and the future for Orono tennis looks bright.
After a great season there will be a great group of girls next year led by elected captains Mackenzie Callan, Lilly Helling and Josie Raiche.
