Hall Field Hockey opens tournament game with win – We-Ha

By Paul Palmer

The Halls hockey team topped off its undefeated streak with a 3-2 win over Trumbull in Wednesday night’s state tournament opener.

The Warriors came flying out of the gate and took the lead within two and a half minutes. Sophomore Ellie Goldstein, who has scored more than 30 goals in the regular season, used a powerful shot from the backhand to put her team at 1-0.

Trumbull responded with a sustained attack with Hall goalkeeper Addie OConnell making a big hit on four good shots from the Eagles. The last two in the series came off the stick of Maura Carbone, who was only up front but couldn’t beat OConnell who came off her line to challenge.

It throws you for a loop, McConnell said of Trumbull’s continued pressure. The Halls defense had limited shots that got to their goalkeeper during the regular season. I knew they were going to be tough, but I love the action, OConnell added.

Just under 6 minutes into the game, it was Goldstein who scored again when she ripped off a backhanded shot that was stopped, but she knocked in the rebound.

The sophomore would also have a part in the Warriors’ third goal of the evening. She grabbed the ball, wrapped the stick around some defenders and sent a pass to the right to teammate Emma Keller. From a bad angle to the side of the goal, Keller fired a shot and managed to slip past Trumbull goalkeeper Jennifer Flynn, and it looked like Hall was well on his way to win No. 15 of the year, but Trumbull had other ideas.

The Eagles would score their first of the night, just under 2 minutes into the second period. It started with a penalty corner for Trumbull. One of Hall’s defenders left early, so there were only one keeper and three left for the run-out to try and stop the attack. After a first stop, the loose ball was hit into the Hall-net and it was 3-1.

We put a lot of effort into that first quarter and they kept competing, said Hall coach Jenna Behan. What her team needs to do is balance that energy throughout the game, she said.

A revived Trumbull team came flying out in the third. Once again it was OConnell who made the difference to stop Carbone from close range again after two chances.

Then it was Alexandra Santoro who was refused her bid from a penalty corner.

The Eagles might have had better chances were it not for senior defender Brooke Martindale’s game. She easily slipped back and forth and back to her own net at various plays to take out the opposition.

She and OConnell seemed to make their communication a science. We’ve made a lot of progress, OConnell said of the teamwork she has with Martindale. We’re really on the same page now, she added.

Said Martindale about her ability to freelance in defense, I know my teammates have my back and they are great communicators.

With Hall holding onto a two-goal lead in the last 15 minutes, both sides pushed for their attacks. Goldstein and senior Bridget McGann used their strong stick-handling skills to get past defenders and create chances, but the Warriors couldn’t find the back of the net. On the defensive side, it was Martindale and the rest of the Hall backline who did yeoman-esque work.

Particularly effective in getting the team out of danger was the combination of the M&Ms Martindale and McGann. McGann always seemed to be there to give Martindale the exhaust passes to relieve the pressure from Eagles.

She’s a mind reader, McGann’s Martindale said. Her stick skills are incredible, and she’s great at cutting in and out and finding an open space for me to go.

With four-and-a-half minutes to go, Trumbull would narrow Hall’s lead to just one when Lyndsey Guzzetta’s shot was tipped off the front by Carbone. The goal came from the umpteenth penalty corner the Eagles had in the game.

Hall was able to clear the clock when they got a penalty corner with just under a minute left, and the pressure was only relieved by Trumbull when there were less than 10 seconds to play.

My captains passed on the message to their teammates that this would be one of the best teams we’ve played all year, Behan said. Her No. 3 seeded team will now host Wilton, a 1-0 winner of Staples, in the Class L quarter-finals at 6 p.m. Friday.

