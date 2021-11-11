Sports
TABLE TENNIS – Bromsgrove table tennis player Allen learns from two former champions
BROMSGROVE Para table tennis player Craig Allen is preparing for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by learning from two former champions.
Allen, aged 27, was one of five athletes selected to participate in a Zoom mentoring session with former Paralympic gold medalist Danny Crates and four-time Olympian Donna Fraser.
The session has been set up by Entain and SportsAid who are financially supporting Allens’ journey – and Allen will appear at the games in Birmingham next summer.
And Allen had the chance to grill up both Crates and Fraser about their respective careers to gain an insight into how elite athletes prepare for a major tournament.
Allen said: “It was really interesting to see how they work together. Danny was involved in Paralympic sports, while Donna was in Olympic sports.
“Even though there are differences between the Paralympic and Olympic sports, they could work together to do things, and there are things that intersect and things that apply to both.
“It adds a little more perspective because they definitely know what they’re talking about. Danny may be a little more recognizable to me, but Donna will fully understand the Paralympic side of things.
“There is a crossover between the two and actually able-bodied sports and disabled sports can work together. Mentors have been very important because you can learn from their experiences and they can learn from you.
“It helps that they’ve been in similar situations before and they’ll understand.”
The Bromsgrove athlete is funded through the partnership of Entain and SportsAid, giving him access to funding for training, travel and equipment.
And he was joined during the Zoom session by fellow aspiring athletes Ethan Rose, Heather Hughes, Matthew Mackay and Kirsty Taylor — all of whom are also supported by Entain and SportsAid.
Allen has had previous success abroad when he won gold in the class 9 men’s singles at the Romania International Junior Open in 2017.
Next year’s Commonwealth Games will be Allen’s first appearance at the event.
Crates, who took the Paralympic glory of 800 meters in Athens in 2004, said: “Your whole career is ahead of you and your eyes are wide open to the potential of your future.
“You don’t know what’s coming or what’s in front of you yet — you just know what you want, and I just love that.”
Former sprinter Fraser, who won a pair of World Cup bronze medals, added: “It is always a pleasure to share our journey and lessons with the next generation of talent.
“Hopefully all the athletes who joined the call found it fruitful.
“I’m all for supporting the next generation, encouraging them not to make the same mistakes I did and supporting them on their journey.”
You can watch and listen to Crates and Fraser’s advice to the next generation in the YouTube video below.
Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, is proud to champion the next generation of British sports heroes by providing financial support and personal development opportunities to talented young athletes in partnership with SportsAid.
Visit entaingroup.com to find out more.
