Packers remain flexible during unique preparation week





During his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers was effusive in his praise for how Love handled his first NFL start in a hostile road environment. Rodgers’ biggest advice to his pre-match backup was to “trust his feet” and he did so while dodging a few sacks. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Sunday marked only the third time in Rodgers’ 17-year NFL career that the three-time MVP quarterback watched the game from home. There are still some medical hurdles to overcome before being added back to the active roster, but Rodgers told McAfee he is feeling “very good”. According to LaFleur, Rodgers was involved in both the pre- and post-practice meetings on Wednesday. Adams, who missed one game last month due to COVID-19, is optimistic Rodgers will be back against Seattle. While Rodgers won’t practice this week, Adams believes an added emphasis on communication off the field will be enough for Rodgers to switch back to game mode. “We’ve built years and years of camaraderie at this point,” Adams said. “I don’t think we’re going to lose it over the course of 10 days, so I’m not too worried about that. It’ll be a little different, of course, but (Wednesday) was a little more over-the-shoulders type day, so just move, make sure we know our orders and determine what we can control. We can’t control who’s at quarterback now, just be ready to play for who’s going to swing it.” The Seahawks are likely to get back former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed the last three games due to a finger injury. Seattle (3-5) has not had a losing season during Wilson’s first nine years as a starter. For that reason, LaFleur is readying his locker room for “a playoff-caliber team” ready to give the Packers everything it’s got. Despite all the outside distractions, Green Bay focuses on the Seahawks. “I have to constantly remind everyone in my family, don’t read, don’t look at anything. I have to follow the same advice,” LaFleur said. “You just focus on the task at hand because every week is such a challenge no matter who you play against. Everyone has different circumstances. Everyone in the league goes through setbacks. So you just have to keep one foot on it the other and focus on what you have right in front of you.”

