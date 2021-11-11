The Rise and Rise of Haris Rauf

In the summer of 2017, three boys from a working-class family traveled by road from Islamabad to Gujranwala, a four and a half hour drive, to take part in an open cricket trial. They arrived late and were refused entry because the stadium was full. The trio had made the journey at rush hour on one of the country’s busiest roads – the Grand Trunk Road. There was no way to go back without taking part in the trials. One of the scouts persuaded them to enter the stadium through one of the less crowded entrances. They broke an iron gate lock and crept in, mingling with the thousands of boys already inside, waiting their turn in the nets.

The three boys were all fast bowlers, all of them tapiyas, hardened tape-ball cricketers. Each of them was seriously fast and effective a professional on the tape ball circuit, freelancing for villages, mohallas and any other team that paid them well enough. The games took them all over the country. They had never played hard-ball cricket before and had no ambition to do so, but the prospect of open trials being held by Lahore Qalandars lured them in. All they had was a raw pace and athletic bodies. They were able to clear the early rounds, but only one made it to the last round of the day. The last session had narrowed the field from thousands to tens.

It was not so much about bowling accurately, but about bowling as fast as possible. The one who made it to that final lap was Haris Rauf and on that lap the speed gun clocked him at 92.3 mph. Five hundred thousand had appeared in the course of these trials, 145,000 of whom were bowlers.

Officially, the PCB has registered 3,822 clubs across the country, with about 80,000 players at its base. Unofficially, there are millions in the open, playing cricket on a daily basis that never fall into this official circuit.

These trials are part of a Player Development Program launched by Lahore Qalandars in 2016, which includes trials from Rawalpindi to southern Punjab. The program has welcomed boys of all ages and backgrounds. Some have turned up barefoot and given shoes. Others have turned up in shalwar kameez and still managed to get a chance to do what they do. Everyone had a fair chance to bat and bowl with scouts knocking down attendees every day.

The teams selected at the end of each trial are organized into eight city teams that compete against each other in a tournament that is broadcast every year. The 15 best performing players in those games are chosen in a development squad, which is then accelerated: this squad has traveled to Australia to compete against clubs there. In 2018, the development team won the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy, an international tournament featuring a full Titans side, South Africa’s reigning T20 champions. Although the program has taken time to mature, several players are now coming through.

“It takes a few seconds to identify a talent in the world,” said Aaqib Javed, the Qalandars coach and the man behind the program. “For example, if there’s something natural in you, it only takes 10 seconds to judge a singer’s potential. Similarly, in cricket you need three balls to judge whether someone has basic talent in them. This is exactly what we did in our program, hundreds of thousands showed up and that was systematically filtered down to the very best.

“The process was rigorous enough to catch the good ones. We weren’t looking for ready-made players. We wanted players to show potential and we will invest in them. Rauf had speed and bowling at 92 .3mph is no joke. We saw his potential and there was a process of nurturing and developing him. He had the pace, but he needed two years of good training to become a good bowler.”

Aaqib Javed – “We saw his potential and there was a process to nurture and develop him” Lahore Qalandars

Until he was 23, Rauf had no experience with hard balls. He had grown up near one of Islamabad’s biggest cricket clubs – Diamond CC – but had never registered there. Rauf, the son of a welder who worked for the Public Works Department, had completed his Intermediate and was completing an IT degree before cricket took over his life. He worked as a salesman in a mobile shop, but would make extra money on the tape-ball circuit, playing for teams he had no affiliation with, other than paying him to play.

Back then, if you wanted a fast bowler who could hit the blockhole ball after ball with a tape ball, Rauf was the man to call. He was always just a phone call away and always on hand as long as the teams could afford his travel expenses. How did he choose which team to play for? Simple: the one who paid him the most. A good tournament could net him Rs. 50,000 and more. But because tape-ball cricket is unregulated, revenues fluctuated. There were good and bad days when it came to making money.

His parents were never keen for him to make a career out of it by playing hard-ball cricket – that was too risky a path. Risky because of the widespread belief that you can only make it with some siphaer-like. In a game primarily played by the working class, but run by an elite, it’s hard to shake the idea that you need the right support somewhere to improve yourself.

Cricket was something he played for fun and a little pocket money. The priority, while he studied and then worked, was always to earn a living. A career in cricket was always the fantasy, but he was hesitant to commit to the path that led him there.

“I had never trialled this before,” Rauf said in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo in 2019. “I never really trusted that there would be a fair trial and that I would be selected. I didn’t even play club cricket. , mainly because I didn’t think fairness was fair because they always played their own guys too. When Lahore took Qalandars trials across the country, I missed it at my house in Rawalpindi because I had a tape ball game in Attock.

“But my friends took me to Gujranwala, and it was just a getaway and a bit of fun for us until we started competing with each other who could generate more speed while Aaqib watched us. One of them hit around 87 or 88, and I wanted to push it further I pushed my limit and hit 92.3 mph which caught Aaqib. bhaiattention and that’s where I was selected. It was just one ball.”

Rauf was handed a contract and hired by the franchise for further development. Weighing in at 5″11 and 71kg, he needed to build some serious muscle to ensure his body could handle the pace at which he could bowl. Qalandars put him on a strict training and nutrition plan and Aaqib personally supervised his training He was sent to Australia as part of the schedule to play in competitive cricket with Hawkesbury Cricket Club, making his T20 debut for Qalandars against the Hobart Hurricanes in 2018 and going 1 for 23 in Titans’ defeat by Qalandars in the final of that tournament was when he was picked by the franchise to the PSL, where in his first season in 2018-19, he took 11 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.41. That included a match- winning 4 for 23 against Karachi Kings.

That same year, he hit the jackpot when he landed a Big Bash contract. Dale Steyn’s debut in the BBL for the Melbourne Stars was delayed due to an injury. Rauf was already in Australia, playing cricket in Hobart. Sameen Rana, one of the owners of the Qalandars, insisted on Rauf as a replacement to the BBL authorities and told them that if he didn’t act, they would never have to listen to him again.

Rauf was duly singled out and quickly became one of the headlines of the season, more than filling the shoes of his own hero Steyn. He bowled consistently at a fast pace and despite playing just 10 games, he finished that season as the fourth highest wicket taker with 20 wickets. His stroke rate of 11.3 was second only to Sean Abbott’s among those who took at least six wickets. The highlight of his season was taking a hat-trick on the same day as Rashid Khan.

Back home, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz vanished from the scene, and within a few months the PCB had signed Rauf to an emerging central contract.

“I wanted Haris to be free from the burden of the legacy of fast bowling in Pakistan, from Wasim, Waqar and Imran, what a new bowler can weigh” Aaqib Javed, Head Coach of Lahore Qalandars

“He’s a special character,” Aaqib says. “A person who takes in a lot and is very self-aware. He knows what he’s doing and what he wants to do. I’ve come across so many guys, and a lot of them lose their focus easily, but Rauf was committed. The clarity in his mind about what he wants is exceptional. To have talent is one thing, but the fundamental difference is his determination. All I did was make sure Haris could be himself.”

Playing in a real cricket stadium could only have captured the imagination of this tape ball cricketer, who grew up playing in the streets and on open, dusty fields. It’s still hard to believe that in just over two years with no hard ball experience, Rauf has become one of the hottest commodities at the T20 World Cup.

“Players often have a lot of misconceptions about the game,” Aaqib says. “They think it’s all about bat and ball, but it’s more than that. You’re committed to a profession that gets the most out of you. Few manage to really find the true essence of cricket.

“I wanted Haris to be free from the burden of the legacy of fast bowling in Pakistan, from Wasim, Waqar and Imran, which can put a lot of strain on a new bowler. I didn’t want him to feel overwhelmed by me or anyone else. He responded well and I’m proud of him and happy that Lahore Qalandars really made a difference and returned a superstar that Pakistan deserves.”