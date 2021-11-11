The ATP sets ambitious sustainability targets for professional men’s tennis | tennis news





The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) aims for net zero emissions by 2040; former US Open champion Dominic Thiem says: “I am proud that the ATP is going a step further and is committed to protecting our planet for the long term”







The ATP aims for net zero emissions by 2040 (Photo by: Daniel Bockwoldt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images) The ATP sets ambitious sustainability goals for professional men’s tennis with the main goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. The ATP hopes to achieve a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and by 2040. “I encourage everyone in tennis to get involved in any way they can. Together we can have an incredible impact” Dominic Thiem on the ATP .’s net zero ambitions Massimo Calvelli, CEO of ATP said: “As a Tour, we exist to inspire and serve the world on the tennis court and beyond. We are committed to delivering a positive impact on the global stage and are moved by the growing concern about the well-being of our We know that we cannot distance ourselves from helping to find solutions. “That’s why we are proud to roll out our new sustainability strategy and become part of UNSCA (UN Sports for Climate Action), setting a clear agenda and ambitious goals for our sport for the coming years. “This will be a long-term journey and with everyone working together, we hope to make a positive impact and inspire our community.” Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who has said the future of the planet is more important than any personal achievement, is proud of the ATP’s future goals. He said: “I am proud to see ATP stand up and take a long-term commitment to protecting our planet. This is very close to my heart. “Climate change affects everyone and as players we are already feeling its effects in the places we play. I encourage everyone in tennis to get involved in whatever way they can. Together we can make an incredible impact.” Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

