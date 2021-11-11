Sports
Long before Gopi Chand arrived on the scene, it was SM Arif who trained local players in world recognition
Over the past ten years, Hyderabad has become one of the leading centers of badminton sport in India. Several Hyderabad players have won national and international awards. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have won medals in the Olympics. They have made Hyderabad famous in the badminton world.
But we can’t forget the man who made it all possible. He is the gentle and courteous SM Arif who struggled against all odds and helped to develop the sport in Hyderabad from the late 1970s onwards. As a student he was good at cricket, football, table tennis and badminton.
“I was the opening batsman of my club and I played against the fearsome Habib Khan who was then regarded as the fastest bowler in South India. He represented Hyderabad, Railways and Services in first-class cricket. But later I gave up the other sports and focused on badminton,” Arif said as he spoke to siasat.com about his journey in the sport.
“Later I obtained a coaching diploma at NIS Patiala and became a coach. When I got a job as a NIS coach, I was sent to do a coaching assignment in Jammu and Kashmir. The facilities were minimal, but I had the fire to accomplish something. So I persuaded the state government to build a suitable hall for badminton. After a successful six-year period there, I returned to Hyderabad in 1978,” said Arif.
“When I came here, I discovered that I should be wrestling here too. I had about 75 kids under my care, but only three shuttles in the morning and three in the evening to train such a huge number of players. We can no longer imagine such a thing. Now there are so many sponsors and material is readily available. But then it was a nightmare. Anyway, I did my best,” Arif explains.
“My interns Manoj Kumar and Pravin Kumar were the first from Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh to win international titles while playing abroad. We all faced huge obstacles in terms of finances and facilities. But we struggled and we overcame these problems many times,” Arif said.
“Besides coaching AP, I did the same work for the Indian team. I was named Chief National Coach in 1997. At the 1998 Commonwealth Games, our players won two silver and two bronze medals and from then on there was a noticeable increase in Indian badminton,” said Arif.
“But badminton had a good following in Hyderabad and there were good players even before I took the lead. The Asian Badminton Confederation Championship was held in Hyderabad in 1976, which saw the world’s best shuttlecocks from China, Japan, Indonesia and India compete in front of huge crowds. People appreciated the fine skills of badminton legends such as Liem Swie King and Prakash Padukone. The tournament was hosted by the former AP Badminton Association at Lal Bahadur indoor stadium,” said Arif.
“One year, during the Krishna Khaitan Memorial Junior Badminton Ranking Tournament, seven of the eight quarter-finalists were my interns. Later, at the 2002 National Games, our state has delivered an outstanding performance,” the coach explained.
One of Arif’s most successful interns is Manoj Kumar, who also faced and overcame many obstacles on his way to the pinnacle of badminton glory. “It was Arif sir who opened our minds. He made us think big and showed us how to achieve significant success. In 1984, Arif Sir attended a one-year coaching camp for me, Pravin Kumar, Sunil Jyothi and Aniruddh Rao,” said Manoj.
“That camp had a huge impact. I won the junior title at Kota in Rajasthan and won the doubles title also with Pravin. We were successful in the junior category. Aniruddh and Sunil won the doubles title. Those victories opened the floodgates. It gave us the confidence to win more titles later on. In 1987 I reached the final of an international tournament in Russia. It was all thanks to Arif, sir,” Manoj said.
“In 1990 I was number one in singles and doubles. Madhumita Bisht and I won a tournament in Toulouse in France. Pravin and I were second in the men’s doubles. I was the first player from AP to represent India in the prestigious All England Championship. I was also eligible to play in the French Open Championship and the Swedish Open. But I was told that the government of India will only provide air tickets. All costs of room and board should be paid by me. That’s how it was at the time,” Manoj lamented.
“There were many talented players, but no sponsorship. Even international quality equipment was hard to come by. Once, when I went to participate in the Malaysian Open and Thailand Open tournaments, I brought badminton rackets for several Indian players, including Gopichand,” said Manoj.
“Unfortunately, in 1991 there was a setback in my career. I sustained a joint injury that left me out for a long time. But I fought back and won some titles after I recovered from my injury. Later I coached the Indian junior team at the World Junior Championships. I took the Indian teams on tour to Europe, including one to Denmark, where a high standard is set for the game. But all said and done, I would give Arif full credit for being the person who started the badminton revolution in Hyderabad. We all owe him a lot,” concludes Manoj.
Abhijit Sen Gupta is an accomplished journalist who writes about sports and various other topics.
Sources
2/ https://www.siasat.com/much-before-gopi-chand-arrived-on-scene-it-was-s-m-arif-who-trained-local-players-to-world-recognition-2223799/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]