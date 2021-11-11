Long before Gopi Chand arrived on the scene, it was SM Arif who trained local players in world recognition

Abhijit Sen Gupta

Over the past ten years, Hyderabad has become one of the leading centers of badminton sport in India. Several Hyderabad players have won national and international awards. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have won medals in the Olympics. They have made Hyderabad famous in the badminton world.

But we can’t forget the man who made it all possible. He is the gentle and courteous SM Arif who struggled against all odds and helped to develop the sport in Hyderabad from the late 1970s onwards. As a student he was good at cricket, football, table tennis and badminton.

“I was the opening batsman of my club and I played against the fearsome Habib Khan who was then regarded as the fastest bowler in South India. He represented Hyderabad, Railways and Services in first-class cricket. But later I gave up the other sports and focused on badminton,” Arif said as he spoke to siasat.com about his journey in the sport.

“Later I obtained a coaching diploma at NIS Patiala and became a coach. When I got a job as a NIS coach, I was sent to do a coaching assignment in Jammu and Kashmir. The facilities were minimal, but I had the fire to accomplish something. So I persuaded the state government to build a suitable hall for badminton. After a successful six-year period there, I returned to Hyderabad in 1978,” said Arif.

“When I came here, I discovered that I should be wrestling here too. I had about 75 kids under my care, but only three shuttles in the morning and three in the evening to train such a huge number of players. We can no longer imagine such a thing. Now there are so many sponsors and material is readily available. But then it was a nightmare. Anyway, I did my best,” Arif explains.

“My interns Manoj Kumar and Pravin Kumar were the first from Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh to win international titles while playing abroad. We all faced huge obstacles in terms of finances and facilities. But we struggled and we overcame these problems many times,” Arif said.

Manoj Kumar and Praveen Kumar

“Besides coaching AP, I did the same work for the Indian team. I was named Chief National Coach in 1997. At the 1998 Commonwealth Games, our players won two silver and two bronze medals and from then on there was a noticeable increase in Indian badminton,” said Arif.

“But badminton had a good following in Hyderabad and there were good players even before I took the lead. The Asian Badminton Confederation Championship was held in Hyderabad in 1976, which saw the world’s best shuttlecocks from China, Japan, Indonesia and India compete in front of huge crowds. People appreciated the fine skills of badminton legends such as Liem Swie King and Prakash Padukone. The tournament was hosted by the former AP Badminton Association at Lal Bahadur indoor stadium,” said Arif.

“One year, during the Krishna Khaitan Memorial Junior Badminton Ranking Tournament, seven of the eight quarter-finalists were my interns. Later, at the 2002 National Games, our state has delivered an outstanding performance,” the coach explained.

One of Arif’s most successful interns is Manoj Kumar, who also faced and overcame many obstacles on his way to the pinnacle of badminton glory. “It was Arif sir who opened our minds. He made us think big and showed us how to achieve significant success. In 1984, Arif Sir attended a one-year coaching camp for me, Pravin Kumar, Sunil Jyothi and Aniruddh Rao,” said Manoj.

“That camp had a huge impact. I won the junior title at Kota in Rajasthan and won the doubles title also with Pravin. We were successful in the junior category. Aniruddh and Sunil won the doubles title. Those victories opened the floodgates. It gave us the confidence to win more titles later on. In 1987 I reached the final of an international tournament in Russia. It was all thanks to Arif, sir,” Manoj said.

“In 1990 I was number one in singles and doubles. Madhumita Bisht and I won a tournament in Toulouse in France. Pravin and I were second in the men’s doubles. I was the first player from AP to represent India in the prestigious All England Championship. I was also eligible to play in the French Open Championship and the Swedish Open. But I was told that the government of India will only provide air tickets. All costs of room and board should be paid by me. That’s how it was at the time,” Manoj lamented.

“There were many talented players, but no sponsorship. Even international quality equipment was hard to come by. Once, when I went to participate in the Malaysian Open and Thailand Open tournaments, I brought badminton rackets for several Indian players, including Gopichand,” said Manoj.

“Unfortunately, in 1991 there was a setback in my career. I sustained a joint injury that left me out for a long time. But I fought back and won some titles after I recovered from my injury. Later I coached the Indian junior team at the World Junior Championships. I took the Indian teams on tour to Europe, including one to Denmark, where a high standard is set for the game. But all said and done, I would give Arif full credit for being the person who started the badminton revolution in Hyderabad. We all owe him a lot,” concludes Manoj.

Abhijit Sen Gupta is an accomplished journalist who writes about sports and various other topics.