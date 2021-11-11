Predicting Michigan in Penn State, Oklahoma in Baylor and more – The Athletic

Every week during college football season, the athletics college football writers will pick at the spread for the biggest games on the schedule. Our in-depth coverage of each team is linked below the picks.

Last week, Wake Forest and Michigan State fell from the ranks of the undefeated, but sportsbooks weren’t shocked by those results. Wake Forest was actually an underdog in North Carolina and Michigan State was favored by just a field goal in Purdue.

This week Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Wake Forest are in the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings, but they are favored by less than a touchdown. There are four competitions in which Top 25 teams are placed. We could see more chaos and movement in the national title image.

As for our picks here, just after I made fun of our pickers last week for all being under .500, Jason Starrett and Ari Wasserman had big 7-2 weeks. As Ari said in our Slack channel, it’s hard to pick all the biggest games of the week, so he’s celebrating having a winning record this season. We can’t choose our seats. That said, you may still want to let Chris Vannini and me fade away.

North Carolina at No. 21 Pitt (-6)

7:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

North Carolina-Pitt Storylines

Can Pitt capitalize on his success this year with higher-ranked recruits?

Wake Forests (and the ACCs) Playoff hopes dashed in North Carolina in a game eerily similar to last year

North Carolina is everywhere this season. Defeated Virginia 20, then lost to Georgia Tech 23. Lost 10 to Florida State, then defeated Miami. The Tar Heels have had no consecutive wins since the second and third games of the season, and one of them was against Georgia Southern. Weekday game at home and Pitt has to cover with less than a touchdown? That was enough to convince the three of us.

No. 6 Michigan at Penn State (-1)

Afternoon, ABC

Michigan-Penn State Storylines

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan get the chance to do something special. Can they finish it?

For Penn State and for his family, Jahan Dotson delivers in ways that will not soon be forgotten

We made our pick with Penn State as the favorite, but the line has since shifted to Michigan as the favorite. Three of us went with Michigan. I like Penn State with a healthier Sean Clifford, but I’m on my own. *looks up records* Maybe I shouldn’t be the one you’re listening to.

no. 8 Oklahoma (-5.5) at No. 13 Baylor

Afternoon, Fox

Oklahoma-Baylor storylines

Why isn’t Kennedy running? Teased by teammates and doubted by coaches, all Kennedy Brooks does is produce

TCU disrupts number 12 Baylor in first game since Gary Pattersons shoot

This one split us. Oklahoma looked better on offense with Caleb Williams, but also struggled in Kansas with Williams as quarterback. Baylor loses at TCU but could potentially stay in the Big 12 race with a win.

no. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State (-20.5)

3.30 pm, ABC

Purdue-Ohio State Storylines

Fortuna: Purdues Giant Killing QB Aidan OConnell and Coach Jeff Brohm Revel in the Moment, Facing Toughest in the State of Ohio

Ohio State’s Final Thoughts: On a Violation That Can Be Cleared and a Defense That Can Save It

Kravitz: David Bell helped Purdue change culture after his latest exploits against the state of Michigan

Purdue knocked out the state of Iowa and Michigan, but also lost to Minnesota and was knocked out by Wisconsin. The Boilermakers haven’t been quite as consistent, but David Bell gives them a shot against just about anyone. Bell already has 1,000 receiving yards and went over 200 in both big wins against Iowa and MSU. I don’t think any of us expect Purdue to win in Columbus, but we all take Purdue and get close to three touchdowns.

No. 1 Georgia (-20.5) in Tennessee

3.30 pm, ABC

Georgia-Tennessee Storylines

Cookie Monster: Inside Alontae Taylor’s unique, lucrative deal that leads to sweet treats for Vols fans

The divide is real, but what weaknesses does Georgia have and how vulnerable is it to Tennessee?

The same spread for Purdue-Ohio State is tied to another top four team going up against an inconsistent but dangerous team. The main difference is that Georgia looked almost unbeatable and Tennessee is at home. On paper, Tennessee is arguably the best attack Georgia has ever seen. Can the Vols score more than 14 points? It’s hard to believe how dominant the Bulldogs have been, but we’re all going for the Vols when they get close to three touchdowns.

No. 11 Texas A&M (-3) at No. 15 Ole Miss

7 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M-Ole Miss Storylines

Texas Tech Hires a Huge Personality, It’s Time to (Really) Believe in Texas A&M: This Week in Recruiting

Texas A&M First Thoughts: A Shot At The SEC West, No More Sleeping On This Defense, Sliding Zach Calzada

The Aggies dominated Auburn last week, but the Ole Miss attack is very different from the Tigers. Can the Aggies take out Matt Corral? We’re divided on this one, but the guys with the winning records like Ole Miss.

no. 9 Notre Dame (-5.5) in Virginia

7:30 p.m., ABC

Storylines Notre Dame-Virginia

Notre Dame Final Thoughts: Replacing Avery Davis, Appreciating Mike Elston & Playing Bowl Scenarios

The shutdown of the Notre Dames navy shows a team how to live up to its own standard no matter the opponent

Does Notre Dame actually have a chance at the Playoff? The Irish need some help, that’s for sure. Virginia is probably the best team left on their schedule. If only Notre Dame was playing in a conference and could boost his resume in a conference title game. We all like to cover Virginia in this, so maybe the Irish don’t have to worry about it after all.

no. 16 North Carolina State at No. 12 Wake Forest (-2)

7:30 PM, ACC Network

Wake Forests (and the ACCs) Playoff hopes dashed in North Carolina in a game eerily similar to last year

Wake Forest won’t get a breather after losing to North Carolina. The Demon Deacons return home, but face a huge game in the ACC Atlantic. A Wake Forest win would put it two games clear of everyone else in the division with two games to go. Keep in mind that the UNC game was technically a non-conference game. An NC State win would put the Wolfpack in control of their own destiny with two home games left.

Wake Forest is preferable this time, hardly. Three of our pickers love NC State to cover a small spread.

Washington State at No. 3 Oregon (-14)

10:30 p.m., ESPN

Washington State-Oregon Storylines

Mandel’s Final Thoughts: Slip N Slide Saturday delivers as several College Football Playoff candidates do

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia remains #1, Ohio State joins top 4, Cincinnati to #5

The Ducks have two Pac-12 wins by over 14 points. They came against Arizona and Colorado, two of the worst teams in the league. Washington State is a lot better than those teams, which could be why three of our pickers went with the Cougars to stay within two touchdowns.

Nevada at No. 22 San Diego State (-2)

10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nevada-San Diego State Storylines

San Diego states Matt Araiza goes viral with one 80-yard point at a time

This is a huge game in the Mountain West. Both have 4-1 conference records. This could determine the winner of the West Division. SDSU is a minor favorite despite not scoring more than 20 points in each of the last four games. Punter Matt Araiza can easily turn the field, helping a strong Aztec defense. It’s weird that a punter (and a kicker too) is the star of the show, but he’s so good.

