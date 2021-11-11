Why high-altitude tennis balls will play a big part in this year’s WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico Before arriving here for this year’s WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek spent a few days with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mountains near Phoenix, Arizona.

Swiatek mused that she ate well and didn’t partie too much, and most of all, she practiced with Mattek-Sands in the high-altitude conditions in preparation for the altitude in Guadalajara, which is nearly 5,200 feet above sea level.

On Tuesday, Swiatek, stationed on a balcony next to the practice lanes for her media day session, was asked how she would assimilate on the high grounds and if she had any concerns.

I’d say if we played with normal balls here they would fly like crazy, so I’m pretty happy the tournament gave us the different ones so we can actually play,” Swiatek said.

This year balls, offered by Wilson Tennis, are aptly called high-altitude balls. They are adapted to adapt to a low oxygen and high rebound environment. While the physical properties of the ball, including weight, remain largely unchanged from a regular ball, it may feel more compact due to what Wilson describes as deformation (ie, the hardness of the ball).

In other words, the core of the ball, which is made of natural rubber, has been modified to balance deformation with the environment. Think about it like this:

If you tested a normal-altitude ball in, say, Chicago or somewhere at sea level, and then tested a high-altitude ball in Guadalajara or Albuquerque, New Mexico, the playing characteristics would feel the same, said Chloe Lee, the chief engineer. for Wilson tennis balls.

Without those high-altitude adjustments, as Swiatek said, the ball would fly like crazy.

More specifically, a normal height ball at about 4,000 feet or higher would bounce close to three inches above normal rebound. It would feel like playing with a tennis ball that’s twice as high as it is at sea level, Lee said. On the other hand, a high-altitude ball in Chicago would bounce too low under normal circumstances.

Technically, the cause of the rebound change comes from the pressure, Lee said. So we switch the core formula a little bit to make sure the distortion is the same on both levels. Because as you lower the internal pressure, the ball will play softer.

Martina Navratilova, eight-time WTA Finals champion, understands the pressure these players experience during an event that is one of the hallmarks of the season. Adapting to largely unfamiliar conditions in a high-profile competition will be critical to success.

It is the biggest unknown in this tournament, Navratilova said, referring to the height of the host city. Most of these players have little or no experience playing at this height. I know the ball flies, and it can be really tricky.

Height isn’t the only factor that determines which type of tennis ball is better suited for competition. Temperature also plays a major role.

According to Wilson, the only time you wouldn’t use a high-altitude ball is when the temperature dropped to the mid-40s or below.

In the case of Lee, who played college tennis at Rutgers University but grew up in Albuquerque, which is about 5,300 feet above sea level, she would switch to a normal-height ball in the winter when she was outside to take advantage of the low rebound effect of the colder conditions. But if she was indoors, where the temperature is usually warmer, she would play with a ball at a high altitude or, as Lee said, he would sail about ten feet long.

To the human touch, the change in distortion is not noticeable. But once a player hits a ball that isn’t appropriate for the environment, they would immediately understand the difference, Lee said.

Subtle differences at first glance. But the reality is that these core changes can make a big difference.