How Ken Holland went from vacuum salesman to Hockey Hall of Fame inductee

EDMONTON This is the story of the door-to-door vacuum salesman who almost missed the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Or the Hockey Hall of Famer who almost became a vacuum salesman.

Whichever way you view Ken Holland’s favorite story, and whether or not you’ve heard it before, the turning point in Holland’s professional life is a place to drop the puck as we tell the story of a minor-league goalkeeper a 12th round draft pick from the Maple Leafs in 1975 who enters the Hall in the builders category during Hall of Fame weekend.

“It’s 1985”, Holland begins and sets the tone at the age of 66. “Our children are four, two and one. We went back to Vernon BC and Cindi (Netherlands, a nurse) gets a job at Vernon Hospital. I get the job at Vernon Liquor Store, and were in my parents basement .

‘We were looking for a place to live. But we have a job.’

That’s what nine years as a minor league goalkeeper bought the Netherlands: four games in the NHL and a room in his parents’ basement.

“He’s a humble, humble person,” Steve Yzerman would later explain.

no joke

But Holland still tells his favorite story.

“I come home from the liquor store one day, and my mom says to me, ‘Ken, I hear your agent’s phones ringing. How are you looking for a hockey rink?’

Holland “Mom, I’m 29 years old. I’m not a prospect anymore. It’s not very good.”

Mom “What are you going to do if you don’t get a hockey rink?”

Holland “I have a grade 12 education. All I know is hockey. Cindi is going to work in the hospital, I’m going to Okanagan College for two years, then I’m going to UBC and get some sort of diploma.”

Mom “Ken, you are 29 years old. You have three children under the age of four. You have to put food on the table.”

The Netherlands is now rolling.

“She says, Ken, in the Want ads in the Vernon newspaper, Electrolux is looking for a salesperson near me. I’ve had an Electrolux vacuum cleaner all my life, it’s the best vacuum cleaner on the market. I called it 1- 800 number. You get 25 percent of every sale.

“She says: I’m going to be your first sale. And I talked to Grandma Isbrecht, and she’s going to be your second sale. I think to myself: This is going pretty well. So I ask my mother: “Any idea about the status of Aunt Emma’s vacuum? She said, Ken, family takes care of family. I’m sure you’ll get a sale there.

“So I sold three vacuum cleaners and I hadn’t even taken the job! Now I have to get off 23rd Street and down 39th Avenue. Start banging on doors, although I’m not sure that’s something I really want to do”

This was it. The big moment.

Vacuum cleaners, maybe some part-time at a liquor store in outback BC, and probably some hockey in the beer league.

That’s where almost 30 years on this earth Kenneth had left Mark Holland.

Was this it?

‘By fate, two or three days later, the phone rings,’ says Holland, closing his story. “It’s Bill Dineen, my minor league coach with the Adirondack Red Wings, and he recommended (Detroit GM) Jim Devellano and Neil Smith to hire me as a scout.

“And the rest is history.”

The history of Holland, it turns out, has been as popular, approachable and successful as any of its contemporaries. He won three Stanley Cups as the Red Wings GM, another as an assistant GM, and still hosts a golf tournament in Vernon every summer for friends and colleagues.

He even trained his replacement in Detroit, where he worked with Steve Yzerman from the time Yzerman retired until his departure for Tampa Bay, before stepping aside when Yzerman returned to lead the Red Wings.

“I learned a lot from Kenny even before I retired,” Yzerman corrected by phone from Detroit. “Speaking of the league, players, signings, I was always talking about things with him, and the four years after I retired we talked about contracts, how he handled situations, how he handled things. decisions he had to make It was a great education.

“Kenny was very selfless. To this day I talk to him about things. He hasn’t changed. He is very, very humble.”

Over the years we have met many GMs. Guys calling a writer back or sitting in the chairs of a practice track and sipping kibitz over coffee. And more private individuals who keep you at a distance, who see no value in a relationship with someone lower on the ice hockey ladder.

Then there’s the Netherlands, which will have 82 pre-game evening meals during the press meal, an arena dinner for scouts, media and support staff. In Edmonton, the Netherlands holds a table for him and his staff. But it’s right there between the rest of the game staff and the media. The same food, the same people, watching the same Eastern Conference games on the same TVs as everyone else.

Where you can go for a season or two without ever seeing Oilers owner Daryl Katz, Holland is around every night, as approachable at home as on the road.

“You should ask him why he always calls you back or something,” Yzerman said. “But I think he goes to the press room to talk to other managers, scouts and media people about hockey. Ultimately, he just likes talking to other teams and players about what’s happening in the league. He likes talking to people about it.” hockey.”

With Holland taking on a new team and one final challenge in Edmonton, he has no idea he’s mastered the job. That those three Cups in Detroit make him a lock for a few more in Edmonton. Like he has the secret sauce.

He can take the trial to Western Canada the same way he lugged an Electrolux up the lead. He has a good product, a fair pitch and some experience changing the odd beater.

“What I’ve learned is that you just have to stick to it,” Holland said. “If you want to win a Stanley Cup, you have to be in the playoffs this year, in the playoffs next year, in the playoffs the following year. You can’t make the playoffs twice in ten years.” and think you’re going to win the Stanley Cup.”

He focuses on his current team: “That (play-off) loss to Winnipeg last year, I can’t say it will serve the team, but it will serve someone who played on that team. We would learn from it and grow and maybe it’s three or four (players who grow from the lesson).

“In Detroit we had several disappointments: in 93 and 94. Then in 95 we think we were over the hump, we go to the finals and get swept by New Jersey. In 96 we had 62 wins and we lose in the third round You stick with it, stick with it I’m just trying to make the team better this year than last year.

“Talk to Jon Cooper because (Tampa) it was a six or seven year journey to win the Stanley Cups back-to-back.”

The Netherlands is stopping in Toronto this weekend to be inducted as part of the Class of 2020, where hell can barely take a step or bump into someone willing to offer congratulations.

“Whether it’s someone in another organization, in Europe, with a junior team, media,” said Detroit pro scout Kirk Maltby. “It seems like everyone likes to have a conversation with Ken. He has a wealth of knowledge of his own, but he also has access to a lot of information.

“Do I think he has a chance to beat Edmonton for the long haul? Absolute.’