White Sox Liam Hendriks believes there are many ways the team can improve





CARLSBAD, Calif. The American League Reliever of the Year in Liam Hendriks was fun and all, but it wasn’t enough to help the White Sox win the World Series, which talent-wise they were capable of, Hendriks said Thursday . Echoing what teammates and management have already said, the Astros dominated the Sox in the ALDS due to experience, which Hendriks would like to see added to the roster this offseason. He also wouldn’t mind if, as Hendriks pointed out, the Sox were ranked as the worst fielding team in the playoffs to get better defensively. Our attack was great, our pitching was great all season, Hendriks said. The only area defense is the one, that motto, win championships. Many of the guys were cast in a bad light defensively over the course of the year. Were a lot better defensively as a team than what was depicted in the standings or stats. But yeah, making a few adjustments there and then bringing in some guys that start more with the glove, which I think can make a huge difference. The Sox won the AL Central Division by 13 games, raising the question of whether they would be better prepared for the postseason during the season. Hendriks emphasized the importance of maintaining a lead throughout the season. Hopefully some of the other teams in the division will be able to bring that level of competitiveness that the Tigers brought over the past few months, [like] every game against the Twins was a tough game, Hendriks said. So hopefully it’s a bit of a stronger division, which I predict as well, and that will help push that drive through the season so that we don’t get complacent, we don’t get lax and were able to push through and by grinding all season instead of taking a little off the gas. Lacking experience, Hendriks said the Sox were trying to do too much in the ALDS. One teammate who had experience was fellow closer Craig Kimbrel, who took on a setup role with the Sox but struggled. Hendriks said he hopes Kimbrel, who is in the trading bloc, will return. Without a doubt, the caliber of athlete and person that he is is bouncing back and hopefully he’s with us and we can create those dynamics that shorten the game a little bit, Hendriks said. Hendriks also won the AL Reliever of the Year in 2020 with the Athletics. It’s nice to have the personal achievement [of being the first pitcher to win the honor in consecutive seasons], he said. But now we have to work towards the low season and hopefully put together a good bullpen for the White Sox and we get that back with a ring.

