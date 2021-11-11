Racism in Yorkshire cricket: CEO Mark Arthur resigns after Azeem Rafiq case | british news

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive has resigned after being heavily criticized for the way the club is handling allegations of racism and bullying.

Player Azeem Rafiq had called for Mark Arthur to be removed from his role, and the club’s new chairman had also refused to support him after the scandal.

In a statement, the club’s chairman, Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford, said: “This is an important moment for the club that is ready to move forward with new leadership, which will be vital in driving the change that we urgently need.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is the new chairman of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club



“We know there is still a lot of work to be done and even more difficult decisions to be made. We need to restore the confidence of the fans, the cricketing world and the public.”

Arthur made no mention of Rafiq or the racism and bullying scandal, but said he had “eight fantastic years” at the club.

He signed: “I would like to thank the members for their support during this period and wish the club all the best in the years to come.”

It comes just hours after the England test captain, and Yorkshire player Joe Root, told reporters he could not recall seeing any incidents of racism at the club.

During a video call from Australia’s Gold Coast, where he is based for the pre-Ashes training camp in England, Root had said: “I think looking back now, I can’t do it. I can only speak from my personal experiences. .

“But it’s clear that things have happened at the club and we need to make sure we eradicate it.”

Rafiq, who has previously said racism at the club made him feel suicidal, he said was “incredibly hurt” by Root’s statement.

He wrote on Twitter: “Disappointed doesn’t even feel. Incredibly hurt.

“But inconvenient truths are hard to accept, it seems.”

Some of Yorkshire’s biggest recent names have been the subject of accusations of bullying or racism.

Root’s friend and mentor Michael Vaughan denies making an abusive comment to a group of Asian teammates over a decade ago, Gary Ballance Admits Using “Racial Statements” against Rafiq, and former club captain Andrew Gale has been suspended from his position as head coach while an historic tweet is investigated.

Root had also said, “I just want the sport to be a place that everyone enjoys because of the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe.

“It hurts to know that this happened so close to home at YCCC. It’s my club. I care about it passionately. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. There is no debate about racism, no side or other. intolerable.”

Root’s comments were his first publicly since Yorkshire settled a labor court case with Rafiq, who more than a year ago reported a culture of racism and bullying at the English club as a result of his two spells there between 2008 and 2012. 2018.

The scandal has already seen Yorkshire losing sponsors and the right to organize international matches of England at Headingley.