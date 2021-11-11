Sports
Racism in Yorkshire cricket: CEO Mark Arthur resigns after Azeem Rafiq case | british news
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive has resigned after being heavily criticized for the way the club is handling allegations of racism and bullying.
Player Azeem Rafiq had called for Mark Arthur to be removed from his role, and the club’s new chairman had also refused to support him after the scandal.
In a statement, the club’s chairman, Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford, said: “This is an important moment for the club that is ready to move forward with new leadership, which will be vital in driving the change that we urgently need.
“We know there is still a lot of work to be done and even more difficult decisions to be made. We need to restore the confidence of the fans, the cricketing world and the public.”
Arthur made no mention of Rafiq or the racism and bullying scandal, but said he had “eight fantastic years” at the club.
He signed: “I would like to thank the members for their support during this period and wish the club all the best in the years to come.”
It comes just hours after the England test captain, and Yorkshire player Joe Root, told reporters he could not recall seeing any incidents of racism at the club.
During a video call from Australia’s Gold Coast, where he is based for the pre-Ashes training camp in England, Root had said: “I think looking back now, I can’t do it. I can only speak from my personal experiences. .
“But it’s clear that things have happened at the club and we need to make sure we eradicate it.”
Rafiq, who has previously said racism at the club made him feel suicidal, he said was “incredibly hurt” by Root’s statement.
He wrote on Twitter: “Disappointed doesn’t even feel. Incredibly hurt.
“But inconvenient truths are hard to accept, it seems.”
Some of Yorkshire’s biggest recent names have been the subject of accusations of bullying or racism.
Root’s friend and mentor Michael Vaughan denies making an abusive comment to a group of Asian teammates over a decade ago, Gary Ballance Admits Using “Racial Statements” against Rafiq, and former club captain Andrew Gale has been suspended from his position as head coach while an historic tweet is investigated.
Root had also said, “I just want the sport to be a place that everyone enjoys because of the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe.
“It hurts to know that this happened so close to home at YCCC. It’s my club. I care about it passionately. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. There is no debate about racism, no side or other. intolerable.”
Follow the daily podcast apple podcasts, google podcasts, Spotify, Speaker
Root’s comments were his first publicly since Yorkshire settled a labor court case with Rafiq, who more than a year ago reported a culture of racism and bullying at the English club as a result of his two spells there between 2008 and 2012. 2018.
The scandal has already seen Yorkshire losing sponsors and the right to organize international matches of England at Headingley.
Analysis by Tom Parmenter, sports correspondent
It tells you something of the magnitude of the cricket crisis that Englands test captain felt he had to cut off from preparation for the Axis to answer questions about racism in Yorkshire from his hotel room in Brisbane.
Both Joe Root and Azeem Rafiq have both come through the ranks at Headingley – they know the place inside out – but offer two strikingly contrasting views on the culture at the club in the recent past.
Rafiq says he was the victim of institutional racism, Root says he has never heard, seen or even knew about racist comments.
If it happened during his fourteen years in Yorkshire – and the available evidence suggests it did – Root can’t remember.
Azeem Rafiq will paint a different picture when he testifies to MPs next Tuesday.
He is expected to give details of what happened and he could name more names with the benefit of parliamentary privilege – more prominent figures could be involved in the controversy.
It could get worse for Yorkshire before it gets better.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/yorkshire-cricket-racism-chief-executive-mark-arthur-resigns-after-azeem-rafiq-case-12466226
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]