Sports
How Emma Prince van Man fell in love with hockey
Prep Rally Podcast: Breaking Down the Best Second Round Playoff Football Games
When male hockey player Emma Prince won the Courier Journal’s High School Player of the Week award, she was one of the first hockey players to do so. She wasn’t the last.
Before and after her, several area hockey standouts were nominated. And the sport found a resurgence in popularity this year, even as the Sacred Heart Valkyries took home their second consecutive state crown.
And while Prince and the Bulldogs didn’t make it to a state championship, Prince was a key cog in helping Male finish third in a tough Region 3, which included the state’s second-place finish, Assumption. The senior built a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the game, finishing sixth in the state in saves with 173 in just 16 games played. Her average of 10.8 saves per game tied her to Mercy’s CarleighHofelich for fourth in the state.
Related:Who Was High School Player of the Week in Louisville, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1? cast your vote
Prince did indeed find a home on the hockey field and we recently had the chance to chat with her and discuss why the sport has come to mean so much to her.
Q: How did you start playing hockey? Why was this the sport that appealed to you the most?
A: “The story of how I started playing hockey is actually really funny. When I was in sixth grade, my mom sent me on a mission to get a flyer for every club I wanted to join while she was in the auditorium waited. I remember feeling very overwhelmed and anxious because of the crowds in the halls, and I really wanted to hurry up and go back to my mother.
An unlabeled stall caught my eye, and I recognized a girl I ran across the country with in grade school, filling out a form. I thought that must be the cross-country stall, so I grabbed a flyer without looking and rushed back to my mom. It wasn’t until after I sat down that I realized I’d grabbed a field hockey flyer instead, but I was too scared to go back out and get another one.
More:Sacred Heart Hockey Beats Assumption for Second Consecutive State Championship
I find it so baffling that such a complete accident has completely changed the course of my life. I think the sport appeals to me because it’s so much fun. I’ve always had quick reflexes and good hand-eye coordination, so it was more than ideal for me to spend all my time scurrying around a ball.”
Q. What do you think is the moment when you realized you could be really good at sports?
A: “I think that moment was for me when I made the transition from high school to club competition. When I started working with the goalkeeper coaches of my clubs and I could see on film how fast I was progressing, it was an eye opener to me.”
Q: Do you have plans to play collegiate? What would you like to study in university?
A: “Well, my current GPA is a modest 3.0, but I do have goals to play in college. At the moment I’m still in the hiring process, but I’d really like to major in environmental science.”
Q: How will you work on improvement during the off-season?
A: “My plans to improve are to really focus on base during training and make sure my base stays strong. Making flashy saves and pulling out complex skills in games will always be fun, but it doesn’t mean anything if I can’t consistently make good, simple clears or kick saves.”
Sources
2/ https://www.courier-journal.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/11/11/how-males-emma-prince-fell-love-field-hockey/6392022001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]