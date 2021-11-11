How Emma Prince van Man fell in love with hockey

Prep Rally Podcast: Breaking Down the Best Second Round Playoff Football Games

When male hockey player Emma Prince won the Courier Journal’s High School Player of the Week award, she was one of the first hockey players to do so. She wasn’t the last.

Before and after her, several area hockey standouts were nominated. And the sport found a resurgence in popularity this year, even as the Sacred Heart Valkyries took home their second consecutive state crown.

And while Prince and the Bulldogs didn’t make it to a state championship, Prince was a key cog in helping Male finish third in a tough Region 3, which included the state’s second-place finish, Assumption. The senior built a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the game, finishing sixth in the state in saves with 173 in just 16 games played. Her average of 10.8 saves per game tied her to Mercy’s CarleighHofelich for fourth in the state.

Related:Who Was High School Player of the Week in Louisville, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1? cast your vote

Prince did indeed find a home on the hockey field and we recently had the chance to chat with her and discuss why the sport has come to mean so much to her.

Q: How did you start playing hockey? Why was this the sport that appealed to you the most?

A: “The story of how I started playing hockey is actually really funny. When I was in sixth grade, my mom sent me on a mission to get a flyer for every club I wanted to join while she was in the auditorium waited. I remember feeling very overwhelmed and anxious because of the crowds in the halls, and I really wanted to hurry up and go back to my mother.

An unlabeled stall caught my eye, and I recognized a girl I ran across the country with in grade school, filling out a form. I thought that must be the cross-country stall, so I grabbed a flyer without looking and rushed back to my mom. It wasn’t until after I sat down that I realized I’d grabbed a field hockey flyer instead, but I was too scared to go back out and get another one.

More:Sacred Heart Hockey Beats Assumption for Second Consecutive State Championship

I find it so baffling that such a complete accident has completely changed the course of my life. I think the sport appeals to me because it’s so much fun. I’ve always had quick reflexes and good hand-eye coordination, so it was more than ideal for me to spend all my time scurrying around a ball.”

Q. What do you think is the moment when you realized you could be really good at sports?

A: “I think that moment was for me when I made the transition from high school to club competition. When I started working with the goalkeeper coaches of my clubs and I could see on film how fast I was progressing, it was an eye opener to me.”

Q: Do you have plans to play collegiate? What would you like to study in university?

A: “Well, my current GPA is a modest 3.0, but I do have goals to play in college. At the moment I’m still in the hiring process, but I’d really like to major in environmental science.”

Q: How will you work on improvement during the off-season?

A: “My plans to improve are to really focus on base during training and make sure my base stays strong. Making flashy saves and pulling out complex skills in games will always be fun, but it doesn’t mean anything if I can’t consistently make good, simple clears or kick saves.”