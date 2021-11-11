Bears 1st-and-10: what is George McCaskey’s definition of progress?

The last time the Bears were 3-6 was in 2017, when the situation wasn’t much different than it is today: a coaching staff on the hotseat and a rookie quarterback having a career best game after another defeat. Mitch Trubisky threw for 297 yards and a touchdown against the Packers at Soldier Field.

A promising quarterback couldn’t save Jan Vos, partly because after a season in which Sean McVay did wonders with Jared Goff Trubisky needed a quarterback whisperer as his head coach.

The situation is a little more complicated this time, with Matt Nagy coaching Justin Fields. At 3-6 with Fields taking his biggest strides yet in back-to-back games against the 49ers and Steelers, the Bears accelerate into what Nagy would call the Gray. Or as Bears fans would call it, The Twilight Zone: a non-playoff team with a quarterback ready to take off.

Unless Field’s small steps turn into giant leaps that turn the Bears into NFC candidates, stranger things have happened, the focus will soon shift to the Bears chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips for an update on what they consider to be progress.

That was the bar McCaskey set for CEO Ryan Pace and Nagy in 2021 after both were detained after a second straight 8-8 season in 2020. McCaskey has made himself unavailable since that January press conference to define progress—a lull that has become increasingly deafening as the Bears season has gone under. Nagy drifted off course .

It seems likely that a season outside the playoffs would elicit a change of coach, if not a cleanup that would also include Pace. But they have a strange definition of progress in Halas Hall. This is the place where former GM Phil Emery once defined Jay Cutler as elite because he had a winning record so hold all tickets while researching.

The Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Steelers showed how difficult this could get. Field’s game seemed like a breakthrough. He managed a career-high 291 yards, with pass plays of 50, 39, 28 and 25 yards (Sunday to Aaron Rodgers, but a party in Chicago). And he was at his best when the Bears needed him most to complete a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 66 seconds to give the Bears a 27-26 lead with 1:46 left. . Still, the Bears lost again.

What if the rest of the season goes like the Steelers game, with Fields showing actual progress, making big moves, looking like he’s about to get big, but with the Bears still losing to the Ravens, Cardinals , Packers and Seahawks? That could be more impressive for George and Ted than beating the Texans, Vikings and Jaguars to get out of a six-game streak. Than what?

That might be an easy decision for you, but it’s a much harder one for McCaskey and Phillips. Justin Fields looks like the real deal. In Halas Hall, that’s progress.

2. Regardless of the NFL defending the bad call, the bears got a rough deal then Cassius Marsh was called up for taunting after a third-down sack in the fourth quarter. Is it really that hard to just name the obvious taunting violations? It’s a thin line, but referees like Tony Corrente have no idea where that line is.

That said, the Bears blame themselves at least in part for the crackdown leading to these fake calls. ‘s violent reactions Javon Wims and Anthony Miller against Saint’s defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson last season heightened the NFL’s susceptibility to bullying and on-field altercations and where they can lead.

3. It was a close call, but Nagy probably Should have tried a Hail Mary in the last game against the Steelers on Monday night instead of having Cairo Santos attempted a 65-yard field goal.

Both plays are long shots, but Nagy had none of the factors that usually play a role in kicks such as wind at the kickers, inside, height, or a kicker with a noticeably large leg.

Santos’ long field goal is 53 yards. His only other 55-yard attempt was a 66-yard attempt against the Bears in the final game of the game in 2015. It never stood a chance as the Bears won 18-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s worth noting that Nagy was on? Andy Reids Chief of staff at the time. Reid explained at the time that Santos had made 65 yards from that distance in practice at training camp 65 and 67 yards at Arrowhead with the tailwind. Either way, it was an opportunity, Reid said.

4. For What It’s Worth Department: The bears recently completed three Hail Marys: Mitch Trubiskys 54-yard pass to Kevin White on the 1-yard line against the Patriots in 2018; Jay Cutlers 50-yard touchdown to Cam Meredith against the Buccaneers in 2015; and Shane Matthews 34-yard touchdown to running back James Allen against the Browns in 2001.

Bear’s longest field goal in franchise history is Robbie Goulds 58-yarder against the Bengals in 2013. No kicker had made a field goal longer than 64 yards until the Ravens Justin Tucker kicked a 66-yarder at Ford Field (a big leg that kicks indoors) in Week 3.

5. Signs of Progress: The Bears had 414 yards against a Steelers defense that allowed 345.7 yards per game this season. It is the only game in which the Bears offense has exceeded an opponent’s current average allowable yards.

The Bears’ 7.1 yards per game against the Steelers is the fourth highest in Nagys’ four seasons. The top three all came in 2018 and against losing teams: the Buccaneers (8.3), Lions (7.6) and Dolphins (7.3).

6. Offensive Starting Tackle Bitches Jenkins was training on the field prior to the Bears-Steelers game, an indication that he will likely be able to return before the end of the season after back surgery in August.

When Jenkins returns, the big question is where the Bears will play him. Jenkins is projected as the Bears starting as a left tackle in the coming years. But veteran Jason Peters starts there now, and was probably the best offensive linemen of Bears this season. Would the Bears sit out Peters so Jenkins can get a head start next season?

Offensive line coach Juan Castillo didn’t want to speculate.

I know this: When he comes back, he will be ready, Castillo said. I hope we have to make that decision.

7. Rookie Larry Borom still has a long way to go but the fifth round draft pick didn’t look out of place in two starts with the left tackle against stiff competition.

In fact, the fifth/sixth round picks by Ryan Pace combined for three touchdowns and a sack against the Steelers: Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney (5-173 in 2020) scored on a 15-yard run and 16-yard reception; safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (6-185 in 2016) scored on a 25-meter fumble; Bilal Nichols (5-145 in 2018) had a sack. And another Pace fifth-rounder, Jordan Howard (5-150. in 2016), won 71 yards on 17 carries and scored his third touchdown in two weeks for the Eagles against the Chargers on Sunday.

8. Pieces and Pieces: The Bears’ four passes from 25 or more yards (50, 39, 28 and 25) were as many as they had in their first eight games. Fields 291 yards was the sixth most in the NFL last week. That’s the first time a Bear quarterback has topped 21st this season. The Bears are 0-3 in the game after the bye in Nagys three seasons. the Bears’ last four opponents in 2021 are currently 3-5 the Vikings, Seahawks, Giants and Vikings, so

9. Josh McCown Ex-Bears Player of the Week: Falcons running back/wide receiver/kick returner Cordarelle Patterson had six receptions for 126 yards against the Saints, including a 64-yard clutch in the last minute that led to the winning field goal in a 27-25 Superdome win. Patterson has already won this award three times this season.

Patterson leads the Falcons in rushes (73-278, 3.8, two touchdowns) and receptions (38-459, 12.1, five touchdowns). He has more total yards in eight games with the Falcons (737 for 111 touches, seven touchdowns) than in 32 games with the Bears (550 yards for 113 touches, one touchdown).

10. Bear gauge: 6-11 versus ravens (L); at Lions (W); vs cardinals (L); at Packers (L); vs. Vikings (W); at Seahawks (L); versus giants (W); at Vikings (L).