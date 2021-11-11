T20 Cricket World Cup Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner runs, wicket video

David Warner did the unthinkable in a World Cup semi-final as his bizarre act nearly cost Australia a place in the decider.

It didn’t matter in the end, but David Warner would have some explaining to do if the Australian T20 World Cup campaign collapsed on Friday morning.

Instead, Aaron Finch’s men put on an astonishing chase to beat Pakistan and qualify for the final (1pm Monday AEST) against New Zealand thanks to a heroic blow to the deaths of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade.

Wade in particular was something special, he skipped three straight sixes in the 19th to go undefeated at 41 from just 17 balls and secure a thrilling five-wicket win.

Fortunately, Warner was not left to lament a mysterious gaffe that left cricket fans scratching their heads.

The southpaw’s form has been patchy lately, but he got off to a fantastic start at the top of the rankings as the Aussies tried to get hold of the Pakistani goal of 4/176. Warner cracked three fours and three sixes to be within a half-century run before bizarrely costing himself a chance to extend his innings.

Confronted with Shadab Khan’s leg spin in the first over after a drink, Warner was doled out, caught behind and ran off the ground. Replays, however, clearly show that there was daylight between the ball and his bat, while Ultra Edge – the technology used to determine whether a batter has made a pitch – also recorded no sound.

It meant Warner didn’t edge the ball, but he thought he did and when the umpire raised his hand, the 35-year-old walked away.

If he was sure he hadn’t hit the batter, the lead-off batter could have reconsidered. The third umpire is said to have seen the gap between bat and ball, looked at the flat line on Ultra Edge and granted Warner a deferral of payment.

But the on-field umpire’s decision was unchallenged and the Australian star’s battle came to a controversial end, leaving his team with plenty to do on 4/89 in the 11th.

“I’m not sure what to say,” South African legend Dale Steyn said in comment.

“Sometimes there’s a click in the bat’s handle…it’s a long way (from the bat). You immediately see that both the bowler and the goalkeeper went straight up.

“Sometimes you get those creaks in the handle, that could be the case. Warner may not have felt it, but heard something himself.”

Ex-Australian all-rounder Shane Watson also suggested in commentary that a cracking handle could be the cause of the noise, telling viewers that sometimes players really don’t know whether they tipped the ball or not.

Shortly after his discharge, he saw an animated Warner talking to coach Justin Langer after he returned to the Aussie dugout, who seemed to suggest he thought he was going to hit it.

Indian cricket broadcaster Harsha Bhogle was stunned to see the reruns. “What!!” he wrote, in response to an earlier tweet about Warner’s resignation.

Ex-England star Owais Shah tweeted: “Can anyone tell me why David Warner ran after NOT tipping the ball!?”

Manak Gupta added: “INCREDIBLE. Warner didn’t take it… and he ran. ‘

Samip Rajguru said: “Shocking…@davidwarner31 why didn’t you take DRS… #brainfade??? You got out without getting out… Big blow to Aussies.”