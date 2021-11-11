Final thoughts and a prediction

The battle for the golden boot. That’s the prize for the winning team on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Arkansas (6-3, 2-3) visits Tiger Stadium to take on an LSU (4-5, 2-4) team that doesn’t have much left to play for. A trophy would certainly ease some of the pain of a hugely disappointing season.

Wed would love it, said Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman of the 4-foot-tall, 175-pound behemoth.

The Tigers have won the trophy 15 times, down to just 8 for Arkansas since its inception in 1996. LSU has won its last 5 encounters. The last time Arkansas won in Baton Rouge was the 2015 game, a 31-14 win.

The Hogs have won only twice at Tiger Stadium since 1993. The other time was a wild 50-48, 3 overtime game against an LSU team that won the National Championship.

To say the Razorbacks are late would be an understatement, but LSU may be playing its best football yet. The Tigers were a Hail Mary who beat Alabama on the road last week. Will that heartbreaking loss leave them so drained that they’re sleepwalking through Saturday’s game?

It’s hard to imagine an LSU team not living up to its potential in front of the home crowd. But the Tigers haven’t put in a solid back-to-back effort since the SEC game started. They put in a lot of effort in big competitions. They beat Florida at home and almost got the Tide in Tuscaloosa.

It will be interesting to see if they have anything left in the tank after the long season and draining loss in a game where they likely outplayed Alabama. Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said he believed he was the better team that night.

So which way will this game go on Saturday? Arkansas will definitely want to run the ball. The Hogs have performed as effectively as anyone, leading the SEC with 243.8 rushing yards per game.

Could LSU stuff the Razorbacks’ game as it did last Saturday, when it rushed Alabama at 6 yards, a school-record low for an SEC game?

They were everywhere. They played extremely well, Pittman of the Tigers said defensively.

How does Arkansas counter that, and will sophomore Dominique Johnson run backwards be key? All season, Pittman has been trying to find ways to get Johnson more carriers. Johnson made it just 39 times before starting against Mississippi state last Saturday.

Johnson is a budding star in the backfield, if his 107 yards on 17 carries and 2 TDs against the Bulldogs were any indication. Will he see any more action this Saturday?

He was running pretty well at the end of the race, Pittman noted. So we could probably give him a few more.

That’s good news for an already solid backfield that includes senior Trelon Smith and freshman Raheim Sanders. Add in quarterback KJ Jefferson’s running prowess, and it’s easy to see why the Hogs lead the SEC in the rush.

That would be enough to swing me in favor of the Razorbacks on Saturday, but there is one big X factor to consider. Orgeron has already announced that he will burn quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s red shirt so the freshman can play Saturday. He won’t be in the center initially, but expect a very close line on LSU starter Max Johnson.

Nussmeier’s numbers aren’t impressive in his 3 games. He will make freshman mistakes. But the man can swing it, and he hasn’t found a pass yet that he wouldn’t throw.

That could work either way for Arkansas. Nussmeier has the arm strength to make the big game. He also has the inexperience to make a bad game. In all likelihood, do both on Saturday.

Prediction: Arkansas 27, LSU 23