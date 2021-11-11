Rugby coach Jones wrote tennis star Raducanu to explain ‘distraction’





LONDON: England rugby coach Eddie Jones has written to British teenage tennis player Emma Raducanu to clarify comments he made last week suggesting her poor form was linked to embracing a celebrity life after her USOpen win. Speaking in the immediate aftermath of England’s win over Tonga, Jones discussed England’s 22-year-old flyhalf Marcus Smith and the importance of avoiding distractions off the field, saying: “There’s a reason the young girl who won the USOpen it hasn’t done so well after that”, citing Raducanu’s magazine cover shoots and fashion deals. The Australian was criticized in some quarters for not using 18-year-old Raducanu’s name in the wake of her remarkable win and by others for what they considered a misguided analysis. Raducanu has struggled since her incredible success in New York as a qualifier, winning just two totals in the three tournaments she has competed in. Asked on Thursday about his comments, Jones told the BBC: “The whole point was how hard it is for young players to deal with distractions. So the point I was making wasn’t wrong…there was no criticism of Emma. . “I have no doubts about what I said – I’m disappointed it was taken out of context – and I would be disappointed if Emma was upset by this. “It was considered sexist and that was never the aim. I have sent her a letter to reinforce that and hopefully we will see her in Twickenham soon.” Raducanu responded to Jones’ initial comments by saying that tennis was her number one priority. “I made it very, very clear to everyone on my team that I would not cancel a training session or practice session for obligations off the track,” she said before losing to China No. 106 Wang Xinyu in her first match. match in Linz.

