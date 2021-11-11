Canada beats host country Finland in women’s hockey practice match

Melodie Daoust scored the winning goal when Canada defeated host Finland 4-2 in women’s hockey on Thursday.

Victoria Bach, Marie-Philip Poulin and Jocelyne Larocque also scored for Canada, while Rebecca Johnston had two assists.

Petra Nieminen and Elisa Hopolainen scored for Finland for 2,041 in Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 19 shots for Canada, while a busy MeeriRisnen made 40 saves for Finland.

The two teams will meet again in Turku on Saturday and Sunday.

VIEW | Canada’s Poulin returns from the net against Finland:

Poulin scores in Canadian tune-up victory over Finland Hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin was Canada’s player of the game in a 4-2 win over Finland. 0:46

Canada’s three-game series in Finland is part of the preparation for the February Winter Olympics in Beijing, as well as the national team’s first games outside of North America since the 2019 World Championship in Espoo, Finland.

Twenty-nine women have been centralized in Calgary since July. Canada’s 23-player Olympic roster is expected to be announced at the end of December.

Canada succeeds after penalty kills

Canada led 1-0 and 2-1 at halftime, beating the Finns 44-19 on Thursday.

“It was a sloppy first period, I think we were just trying to get our feet together,” Canadian head coach Troy Ryan said in a statement from Hockey Canada.

“It was good, they held on and found a way to give some offense in the second period. The third period was a bit shaky, a lot of time drawn with their goalkeeper and we had to find a way to (the puck in the net) , but not.”

The Canadian penalty killers kept Finland scoreless on six chances with a man advantage.

“A lot of times I don’t mind if we take a few penalties as they are often physical penalties. Tonight I didn’t necessarily like reaching them, lots of stick calls but the penalty kill did it was good to be aggressive and I thought later in the game we started getting our kills so that was good to see,” added Ryan.

Turnbull returns after injury

Striker Blayre Turnbull played her first game since injuring her knee during the Women’s World Hockey Championship celebrations on Aug. 31.

After Poulin won the overtime winner against the United States 3-2 in the final, the 28-year-old from Stellarton, NS fell under the party pile of her teammates and had to celebrate the win from a stretcher.

“I think anyone who has had an injury or missed time out of the game can understand how hard it is not to be able to play,” said Turnbull, who assisted Daoust’s goal.

“I am really lucky and grateful to have such a great support system from the medical staff who have helped me, our coaches, my family and friends and of course my teammates who have made the past two months bearable and made tonight fun for me.”

Daoust of Valleyfield, Que., was Canada’s points leader in the world championship with six goals and six assists in seven games. The 29-year-old was named MVP of the tournament.

Canadian Melodie Daoust, seen above in 2020, scored the winning goal in the first of three games against Finland. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

She scored the match winner at 5:45 PM of the second period on a wraparound goal coming in from the skates of a Finnish defender.

Canada fell 3-2 in a shootout to the United States in the 2018 Winter Games gold medal match in South Korea’s Pyeongchang. The Finns took the bronze medal.

After returning from Finland, the Canadian women will resume a Rivalry Series with the US on November 21 in Kingston, Ont.

Canada won the first two of nine games 3-1 and 3-2.