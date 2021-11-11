DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Holiday Gift Guide, Black Friday Deals & Hours





50% discount on Prince 6800 table tennis table ($299.98)

$100 of a 14ft. Sports Power Trampoline ($249.99)

of a 14ft. Sports Power Trampoline $50 from a Weider 300lb Weight Set ($349.98)

from a Weider 300lb Weight Set 25% discount on selected Alpine Design jackets and washcloths

Buy one, get one free cozy cabin socks, gloves and blankets

$21.98 NCAA Hoodies and Quarter Zippers Offers with other brands and categories will be added during the week. As previously announced, DICK'S will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families. Stores open on Black Friday at 05:00 o'clock and close around 22:00 o'clock Store hours vary by location and customers should check their local store's website for more information. This holiday season, DICK'S customers will see a shopping experience that will be easier than ever, with more ways to shop and pay during gift season – in-store, on the street, online at dicks.com or via the DICK'S mobile app, with services such as: Pick up within an hour: DICK'S offers customers the ability to purchase thousands of products online with a convenient one-hour curb or in-store pick-up time. Subject to product availability. There are exceptions.

Send home: If an item is sold out in-store or only sold online, employees can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

Same day delivery: Customers from 47 states and Washington DC can take advantage of same day delivery from over 700 DICK'S stores using the Instacart app or website.

Best Price Guarantee: This holiday season, customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price with DICK's Best Price Guarantee. If a customer provides proof that the same gift is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the checkout.

The gift that always fits: Customers can gift a gift card, available in stores or online, for recipients to use at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands or Going, Going, Gone! locations or online at dicks.com, fieldandstreamshop.com, golfgalaxy.com, publiclands.com and goinggoing.com. eGift cards can arrive in minutes.

Score card: Customers can earn one point for each $1 spent on qualified purchases. Get a $10 reward for every 300 points earned. ScoreCard Gold members can access special member benefits.

Offers at your fingertips: There are two ways to get the best gifts and the latest launches on your phone. Download the free DICK'S mobile app on Apple or Android or visit dicks.com/text to learn more about the DICK'S text alert program. In addition, DICK'S offers flexible payment options to ease the stress of the holiday season, including: Confirm: By selecting Affirm at the online checkout or in select stores, customers can pay for their purchases over time, with flexible payment schedules, as low as 0% financing and no early payment penalty.

Afterpay: For in-store shopping experiences, customers can download the Afterpay app, set up the Afterpay card and add it to the digital wallet before tapping to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Customers can enjoy 0% financing on their payments.

For in-store shopping experiences, customers can download the Afterpay app, set up the Afterpay card and add it to the digital wallet before tapping to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Customers can enjoy 0% financing on their payments. ScoreRewards credit card: The ScoreRewards credit card issued by Synchrony offers the flexibility to earn rewards faster with 2x points on qualifying in-store and online purchases at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy locations or customers can choose 12 months of special financing for qualifying in -store purchases from $399 or more. Most DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands stores offer extended shopping hours during the holiday season. Please refer to your local retailer’s website for more information. Shop and curb hours may vary during the holiday shopping season. To start shopping and saving early, go to dicks.com . About DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sports equipment retailer offering a comprehensive range of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. From October 30, 2021, the company operated 734 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal bests through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to team sports, athletic apparel, golf, outdoor, fitness and shoes. headquarters in PittsburghDICK’S also owns and operates specialty stores Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands, as well as GameChanger, a youth mobile sports app for scheduling, communication, live scoring and video streaming. DICK’S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform integrated with its store network, offering athletes the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour store. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page on dicks.com. Contact:

DICK’S Sporting Goods

724-273-5552

[email protected] Category: Company SOURCE DICK’S Sporting Goods Related Links http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

