UM welcomes No. 15 Penn State for Pink Match, Rutgers in Keen Arena

Michigan will take on Penn State No. 15 on Friday night (Nov. 12) for its annual Pink Match.

The Wolverines are trying to avenge a four-set loss against the Nittany Lions last week.

UM welcomes Rutgers to Ann Arbor for the teams’ only meeting this season on Saturday (November 13).

THIS WEEK

Friday 12 November — vs. #15 Penn State (Cliff Keen Arena), 7 p.m.

TV: B1G+ | Live stats | live video

Saturday 13 November — vs. Rutgers (Cliff Keen Arena), 6:00 PM

TV: B1G+ | Live stats | live video

Full Game Notes (PDF) | Rosen Report

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan volleyball team (14-9, 7-7 Big Ten) returns to the Cliff Keen Arena this weekend and takes on Friday (No. 15) at Penn State (17-7, 10- 4 Big Ten). November 12) at 7pm, before taking it on Saturday (November 13) at 6pm with Rutgers (8-17, 0-14 Big Ten). Both matches will be streamed live on B1G+.

Friday night will also be Wolverines’ annual Pink Match, encouraging fans to wear pink to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Wolverine Bites

Red shirt sophomore Jess Mruzik has an active streak of 11 consecutive double-digit kills and has achieved at least 10 in 15 of the last 16 games. The Livonia, Michigan native ranks ninth in the Big Ten in number of deaths per set (3.55).

Senior Paige Jones has increased its production during the last four weeks of Big Ten play, finishing in double figures in six straight games and seven of the last eight. The New Bremen, Ohio native has had 15 kills or more in four of those cases, averaging 4.35 kills per set and .257 over that eight-game span. Jones is now in seventh place in kills per set with 3.68.

One of the biggest improvements for the Wolverines continues to come in their blocking. After averaging 3.12 to 1.46 per set this spring, Michigan has flipped the script and knocked out its opponents by 2.34 to 1.84. The addition of Jacque Boney (1.10 blocks per set) helped, but UM has seen high numbers of blocks per set from seniors Paige Jones (0.44 per set), juniors May Pertofsky (0.97 per set), Jess Robinson (1.00 per set), and sophomore Jess Mruzik (0.48 per set).

Junior May Pertofsky remains in the league of the Big Ten when it comes to service-line performance, leading the nation’s best conference with 0.51 aces per set.

Several other Wolverines are in the top 10 of the Big Ten in statistical categories, as a senior Paige Jones sits seventh in kills per set (3.68), sophomore Scottee Johnson and Jess Mruzik each ranks ninth in their respective categories, with Johnson averaging 9.76 assists per set and Mruzik 3.55 kills per set, while Red Shirt sophomores Hannah Grant ranks 10th in digs per set (4.17).

Michigan is also in the top half of the Big Ten in multiple team categories, third in service aces (1.52), third in opponent blocks (1.84), fifth in batting percentage (0.255), sixth in opponent kills (12, 11) and digs (14.77), and seventh in kills (13.16).

The Big Ten Conference has eight programs represented in the top 30 of the NCAA RPI rankings. Wisconsin (fifth) leads all teams, followed by Ohio State (ninth), Purdue (10th), Minnesota (11th), Nebraska (15th), Penn State (19th), Illinois (28th), and Michigan (29th).

Last timeout

After not playing each other for more than two years, Michigan and Penn State will play for the second time in a week on Friday. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions played a great game at State College, with PSU leading in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23).

Michigan had an excellent offensive weekend last week on its trip to Pennsylvania and Maryland hitting .335 in its two games, with sophomore setter Scottee Johnson average 11.00 assists per set. The Wolverines averaged 14.86 kills per set as a team, led by senior Paige Jones who had a 4.71.

The most impressive team stats from the trip came against Maryland on Sunday (Nov. 7) as the Wolverines not only blocked the nation’s No. 1 blocking team, but left them without a single block. The Terrapins entered the game averaging over three blocks per set and still lead the country with a score of 3.08.

Joining the offensive barrage over the weekend was Kendall Murray , who took the opportunity to play on the right and made the most of it. The sophomore, who had seen most of her playing time as a defensive specialist this season, broke out for a season high of 14 kills as she hit .571 and added 14 digs against the Nittany Lions. Murray followed that up with a nine kill performance against Maryland, hitting an excellent .615.

Fellow sophomore Jess Mruzik had another steady weekend for the Maize and Blue, averaging 3.57 kills per set and .281 for the weekend. The Livonia, Michigan native had 15 kills and 16 digs in Michigan’s four-set loss to Penn State Friday (Nov. 5), and followed it up with a 10-kill execution as he hit .391 against Maryland Sunday (Nov. 7).

Opponent example

Penn State

All-time series Michigan trails 53-5

Michigan and Penn State played an exciting battle just a week ago (Friday, November 5), with the Nittany Lions going out of the game in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23). Next Friday’s game will be the first Penn State will play at Cliff Keen Arena since the 2016 season, having played their final two games at Crisler Center Ann Arbor.

Senior Jonni Parker leads the Nittany Lions in kills per set over the season with an average of 3.89 and is fourth in the conference with 392.5 points over the season. Offensively, senior Kaitlyn Hord was a key factor in Penn State’s success, with a .432 clip and a season average of 2.94 kills per set. The center blocker is also third in the Big Ten in blocks per set (1.39). Senior setter Gabby Blossom averages 10.96 assists per set, good for third in the Big Ten, and libero Jenna Hampton is ninth in the conference with 4.19 counts per set.

Penn State has won three consecutive games, beating Michigan and Michigan State last weekend. The Nittany Lions maintained their position as the No. 15 team in the AVCA poll and are ranked 19th in the RPI ratings.

Rutgers

Michigan leads the all-time series 8-0

Michigan has won every game of the series against Rutgers, most recently returning the Scarlet Knights in straight sets in 2019. UM has won in straight sets against RU in its last four games and six of its eight games in total.

Beka Kojadinovic leads the Rutgers attack, averaging 2.85 kills and 3.47 points per set. She has 29 service aces in the campaign and is 10th in the Big Ten in aces per set (0.33). Libero Madyson Chitty leads the team in digs (3.52) and Inna Balyko is the team leader in assists per set (8.58).

Rutgers has a record of 8-17 on the season and holds a 0-14 conference record. Last weekend, the Scarlet Knights took sets from Michigan State and No. 8 Purdue, but ended up losing to both the Spartans and Boilermakers in four sets.

Next one

Friday 19 November — at Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.), 7 p.m.

Sunday 21 Nov — at Michigan State (East Lansing, Mich.), 1:00 PM