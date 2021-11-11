Aussies stunned Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final | News





Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to reach Sunday’s final against New Zealand in Dubai.

Both Australia and New Zealand will compete for their first T20 World Cup.

Pakistan won all of their five group matches to top Group 2.

Australia won four of their five matches to qualify for the semi-finals. 5 hours ago (18:02 GMT) Wade excellent: Captain Finch Skipper Finch praised Wade’s innings and called it excellent. It was a great game of cricket. The way Matthew Wade kept his nerves in check was excellent, that collaboration with Marcus Stoinis was crucial, he said. Losing Pakistan captain Azam said Wade’s dropped catch in the 19th was about the turning point of the match. Fans head for the exit after Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera] 6 hours ago (17:50 GMT) Wade named man of the match Matthew Wade’s flurry of boundaries and sixes towards the end earned him the man of the match award. I’m just happy to contribute. I was off the team for a while, just glad I got another chance, he said in his comments after the game. INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/tn0dc5TqEz cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2021 6 hours ago (17:40 GMT) The Aussies are through! Australia 177/5 (19 overs) It’s all over! Wade and Australia win three straight sixes with five wickets and one left to reach the final of the T20 cricket World Cup. They will face New Zealand in the Final on Sunday in Dubai. Wow, Australia, Wow! What a knock from Matthew Wade!! This was Pakistan’s game to win, but Australia was not to be denied. All to play for in the trans-Tasman final, we’re guaranteed a first-time champion. #AUSvsPAK #T20WorldCup VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 11, 2021 6 hours ago (17:39 GMT) Dropped! Australia 159/5 (18.3 overs) Ali drops Wade. Australia now needs 18 to win. Pakistani Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) reacts as Australian Marcus Stoinis (C) and Matthew Wade race between the wickets during the semi-final match of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/AFP] 6 hours ago (17:33 GMT) Australia 155/5 (18 overs) Twenty-two runs from last left. Afridi is going to bowl the 19th. 6 hours ago (17:29 GMT) SIX! Australia 149/5 (17.3 overs) Matthew Wade hits Ali for a huge six, who bowls over his last. This game goes to the wire. 6 hours ago (17:27 GMT) Australia 140-5 (17 overs) Stonis keeps Australia in the game. Thirteen goes over that. Australian Marcus Stoinis, left, and Matthew Wade run between the wickets during the Pakistan-Australia Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, November 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) 6 hours ago (17:24 GMT) Australia 127/5 (16 overs) Twelve runs of that left from Ali as Australia tries to clear the game from Pakistan. 6 hours ago (17:15 GMT) Australia 115-5 (15 overs) Goal 177 Afridi bowls a decent over with just six runs on the over. With five overs to go, Australia needs 62 runs to win #T20WorldCup cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2021 6 hours ago (17:07 GMT) Australia 103-5 (13 overs) Fourteenth over starts with Rauf throwing his second over. 6 hours ago (17:04 GMT) WICKET! Australia 96-5 (12.2 overs) Maxwell tries to reverse Shadab while Rauf makes a brilliant catch. Australia in big trouble now! Marcus Stonis enters as Shadab throws out his last ball. Pakistani Shadab Khan celebrates after the sacking of Australian David Warner (not pictured) during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP] 6 hours ago (17:00 GMT) Australia 95/4 (12 overs) Target 177 The required run rate is now 10.25. 7 hours ago (16:52 GMT) WICKET! Australia 89/4 (10.1 overs) Warner out and a third for Shadab Khan! A huge wicket for Pakistan as they tighten the screws on Australia. Shadab has turned the game upside down!!! Syed Ali Zia Jaffery (@syedalizia1992) November 11, 2021 7 hours ago (16:49 GMT) Australia 89/3 (10 overs) 10 more overs to go. Australia run rate 8.90. Required run rate 8.79. 7 hours ago (16:41 GMT) WICKET! Australia 77-3 (8.3 overs) Shadab gets his second of the game when Zaman gets a good catch at the border. Steve Smith is out for 5. Glenn Maxwell is the new man. 7 hours ago (16:30 GMT) WICKET! Australia 52-2 (6.2 overs) Dangerman Marsh captured by spinner Shadab Khan’s Ali after he boarded a quickfire 28. Australian Mitchell Marsh looks at the ball after playing a shot during the semi-final match of the ICC Mens Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/AFP] 7 hours ago (16:25 GMT) Australia 49-1 (5 overs) A successful over, as the Aussies score 14 runs of the fifth over. Australia now in a dominant position after that early wicket from Finch. 7 hours ago (16:17 GMT) Australia 29-1 (4 overs) Goal: 177 A big fourth left for Australia. Seventeen runs of 6 balls. Haris Rauf starts his first over. Australian Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the ICC semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QUESHI / AFP) (AFP) 7 hours ago (16:05 GMT) Spider introduced Pakistani all-rounder and left arm spinner Imad Wasim will start the second over. 7 hours ago (16:04 GMT) WICKET! Australia 1-2 (0.3 overs) Skipper Finch is caught ‘leg for wicket’ by Afridi, with just two balls played in the innings. Mitchell Marsh is the new batsman. Pakistani Shaheen Afridi celebrates the sacking of Australian captain Aaron Finch during the semi-final of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, 11 November 2021 [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo] 7 hours ago (15:56 GMT) Australia comes to battle Openers Warner and Aaron Finch start. Shaheen Afridi to open the bowling alley. 8 hours ago (15:46 GMT) Pakistan 176/4 (20 overs) Pakistan complete their innings with two huge sixes from Zaman in the last over, who scores 55 runs from 32 balls. Australia 177 from 120 balls. Run rate requires 8.85. Australian Mitchell Starc (R) celebrates the sacking of Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan during the semi-final of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP ) (AFP) ) 8 hours ago (15:43 GMT) WICKET! Pakistan 162-4 Malik goes for just one 1 run as Starc shatters his wicket. Muhammad Hafeez is the new man. Very bad planning to send Malik over Hafeez with the fast bowlers? Osama. (@ashaqeens) November 11, 2021 8 hours ago (15:38 GMT) WICKET! Pakistan 158/3 Pat Cummins gets the important wicket from Muhammad Asif. 8 hours ago (15:35 GMT) Pakistan 158/2 (18 left) Pakistan scores 15 runs with one six in the over. 8 hours ago (15:31 GMT) WICKET! Pakistan 143/2 Rizwan is gone for 67! Caught halfway through by Mitchell Starc’s Steve Smith. Mohammed Asif is the new batter. The world’s best goalkeeper batsman for all sizes Mohammad Rizwan becomes the first and only batsman to score more than 1K T20I runs in a calendar year. Rizwan holds the world record for most T20 and T20I runs in a calendar year. Pakistani cricketers trade in world records. #cricket Daniel Alexander (@ daniel86cricket) November 11, 2021 8 hours ago (15:19 GMT) Good left from Zampa Only five come from the over. Zampa completes his four overs with 22 given runs and one wicket. Pakistan 122/1 (16 overs). 8 hours ago (15:05 GMT) Pakistan 106/1 (14 left) Another good finish for Pakistan with 14 runs and Rizwan completed his 11th T20i 50. 11th T20I half century before @iMRizwanPak #PACKING UP | #T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/S1yODGPBxo Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2021 8 hours ago (14:58 GMT) Pakistan 90-1 (12 overs) Pakistan ends well with 14 runs from Zampa, including a huge six from Rizwan! Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan bats during the semi-final of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, November 11, 2021 [Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo] 9 hours ago (14:47 GMT) WICKET! Pakistan 71/1 Captain Azam caught by Zampa’s David Warner as Australia breathes a sigh of relief. Fakhar Zaman is the new batsman. Excellent length of Zampa throughout. If you want to go after him, you have to knock him out of the park. He won’t have a bad delivery. People’s Commissar (@faisal_parla) November 11, 2021 9 hours ago (14:41 GMT) Eight overs, 62 for 0 A good over for Pakistan with 11 runs. 9 hours ago (14:33 GMT) Pakistan reaches 50 runs without a loss Seven overs are completed as Pakistan crosses the half-century mark with both openers on the fold. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan clash after firing a shot [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP] 9 hours ago (14:20 GMT) Six overs completed, Pakistan 47/0 Pakistan ends a very good power play Pakistan with openers captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan pushing their team to 47-0. Leg spinner Adam Zampa enters the bowl. 9 hours ago (14:07 GMT) Pakistan 11-0 The South Asian team is 11 for no loss after two overs. 10 hours ago (13:50 GMT) Australia wins the toss The Australian side have chosen to play against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20. Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

