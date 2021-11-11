College football picks, games, odds for week 11: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon on upset alert

After a week of absence, the upset warnings are back for the last run. Two undefeated top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents in Week 10, shaking up the playoff race and making each remaining matchup even more important. And with some of the top College Football Playoff candidates playing against secretly good opponents, Week 11 could plunge the title chase into chaos.

Each week, potential upsets are chosen based on favorable matchups, context (i.e. location, rivalry, foresight games) or just a good old-fashioned feel. For maximum effect, a spread of at least three points is required, the bigger the better.

To revisit the picks from two weeks ago, UTEP capped double digits against FAU, beating Purdue Nebraska. However, we had a horrible in the Clemson-Florida State matchup, with a Seminoles lateral in the closing seconds ending with a pointless defensive touchdown that lifted the final score to 30-20. The dang line was +9.5.

Important disclaimer: “upset” is primarily determined by the odds, not the rankings.

No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | True: Columbus, Ohio

Last Chances: Ohio State Buckeyes -21

So bookmakers, we’re doing this again with a three-score line between Purdue and a top-five team? Let’s see if magic can strike three times. Ohio State’s secondary level was average at best, and Boilermaker star receiver David Bell fired Michigan State and Iowa—both were in the top five at the time—for a combined 22 catches for 457 yards and 2 TDs. The Buckeyes probably have enough firepower to stave off the turmoil — and “Spoilermakers” reputation should have them wary — but Purdue has enough to cover these and maybe make this one tight.ATS: Purdue, SU: Ohio State

no. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor

When:Saturday, 12 noon ET| True:Waco, Texas

Last Chances: Oklahoma Sooners -5.5

Oklahoma has not played a single top-four team in the Big 12 or a defense ranked higher than 20th in SP+ en route to its 9-0 start. That changes on Saturday when the Sooners travel to Waco to face the Bears. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has answered Lincoln Riley’s fouls better than anyone in the past two seasons, holding the Sooners at 27.5 points and under 300 yards per game. Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t played big snaps against a defense higher than 66th in SP+. If Oklahoma’s attack goes through, it will make it into the playoff talk, but I think the Bears have other plans. ATS: Baylor, SU: Baylor

East Carolina in Memphis

When:Saturday, 12:00 PM ET| True:Memphis, Tennessee

Last Chances: Memphis Tigers -5.5

Memphis is a brand name show in the AAC, and beating SMU is enough to give it influence mid-season. However, the Tigers were decidedly bad for the vast majority of conference play, losing to UCF by three scores, as well as to bottom dwellers Tulsa and Temple. East Carolina won its last two games, took Houston into extra time and lost to UCF by four points. The Pirates can also earn a trip to a bowling match with a win for the first time since 2014. It may sound crazy, but there’s a real chance the East Carolina players will want it more on Saturday.ATS: East Carolina, SE: East Carolina

Washington State at No. 3 Oregon

When:Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET| True:Eugene, Oregon

Last Chances: Oregon Ducks -14

Something is happening in Pullman and it’s time to talk about it. Since flipping the calendar to October, the Cougars have gone 4-1 with the only loss to No. 14 BYU. Even then, Wazzu was right in the game with four minutes to go. Oregon, meanwhile, has been playing with fire pretty much all season. Don’t count the brave Cougars.ATS: Washington State, SU: Oregon

Kansas in Texas

When:Saturday, 7:30 PM ET| True:Austin, Texas

Last Chances: Texas Longhorns -31

Can Kansas? actually Beat Texel? Earlier this season, it nearly beat Oklahoma! But if head coach Lance Leipold wants a signature win, the Longhorns are up for grabs after a truly miserable month. Texas has lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2010. To make matters worse, senior receiver Joshua Moore leave the team and one player apparently leaked a video of defensive line coach Bo Davis handing everyone the cases on the team bus. Texas is in ruins just nine games into Steve Sarkisian’s tenure; a spread of five scores makes little sense against anyone.ATS: Kansas, SO: Texas

