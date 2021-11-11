Sports
College football picks, games, odds for week 11: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon on upset alert
After a week of absence, the upset warnings are back for the last run. Two undefeated top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents in Week 10, shaking up the playoff race and making each remaining matchup even more important. And with some of the top College Football Playoff candidates playing against secretly good opponents, Week 11 could plunge the title chase into chaos.
Each week, potential upsets are chosen based on favorable matchups, context (i.e. location, rivalry, foresight games) or just a good old-fashioned feel. For maximum effect, a spread of at least three points is required, the bigger the better.
To revisit the picks from two weeks ago, UTEP capped double digits against FAU, beating Purdue Nebraska. However, we had a horrible in the Clemson-Florida State matchup, with a Seminoles lateral in the closing seconds ending with a pointless defensive touchdown that lifted the final score to 30-20. The dang line was +9.5.
Important disclaimer: “upset” is primarily determined by the odds, not the rankings.
No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | True: Columbus, Ohio
Last Chances:
Ohio State Buckeyes -21
So bookmakers, we’re doing this again with a three-score line between Purdue and a top-five team? Let’s see if magic can strike three times. Ohio State’s secondary level was average at best, and Boilermaker star receiver David Bell fired Michigan State and Iowa—both were in the top five at the time—for a combined 22 catches for 457 yards and 2 TDs. The Buckeyes probably have enough firepower to stave off the turmoil — and “Spoilermakers” reputation should have them wary — but Purdue has enough to cover these and maybe make this one tight.ATS: Purdue, SU: Ohio State
no. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor
When:Saturday, 12 noon ET| True:Waco, Texas
Last Chances:
Oklahoma Sooners -5.5
Oklahoma has not played a single top-four team in the Big 12 or a defense ranked higher than 20th in SP+ en route to its 9-0 start. That changes on Saturday when the Sooners travel to Waco to face the Bears. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has answered Lincoln Riley’s fouls better than anyone in the past two seasons, holding the Sooners at 27.5 points and under 300 yards per game. Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t played big snaps against a defense higher than 66th in SP+. If Oklahoma’s attack goes through, it will make it into the playoff talk, but I think the Bears have other plans. ATS: Baylor, SU: Baylor
East Carolina in Memphis
When:Saturday, 12:00 PM ET| True:Memphis, Tennessee
Last Chances:
Memphis Tigers -5.5
Memphis is a brand name show in the AAC, and beating SMU is enough to give it influence mid-season. However, the Tigers were decidedly bad for the vast majority of conference play, losing to UCF by three scores, as well as to bottom dwellers Tulsa and Temple. East Carolina won its last two games, took Houston into extra time and lost to UCF by four points. The Pirates can also earn a trip to a bowling match with a win for the first time since 2014. It may sound crazy, but there’s a real chance the East Carolina players will want it more on Saturday.ATS: East Carolina, SE: East Carolina
Washington State at No. 3 Oregon
When:Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET| True:Eugene, Oregon
Last Chances:
Oregon Ducks -14
Something is happening in Pullman and it’s time to talk about it. Since flipping the calendar to October, the Cougars have gone 4-1 with the only loss to No. 14 BYU. Even then, Wazzu was right in the game with four minutes to go. Oregon, meanwhile, has been playing with fire pretty much all season. Don’t count the brave Cougars.ATS: Washington State, SU: Oregon
Kansas in Texas
When:Saturday, 7:30 PM ET| True:Austin, Texas
Last Chances:
Texas Longhorns -31
Can Kansas? actually Beat Texel? Earlier this season, it nearly beat Oklahoma! But if head coach Lance Leipold wants a signature win, the Longhorns are up for grabs after a truly miserable month. Texas has lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2010. To make matters worse, senior receiver Joshua Moore leave the team and one player apparently leaked a video of defensive line coach Bo Davis handing everyone the cases on the team bus. Texas is in ruins just nine games into Steve Sarkisian’s tenure; a spread of five scores makes little sense against anyone.ATS: Kansas, SO: Texas
Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11, and which top-15 team will be blown away?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,500 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-picks-games-odds-for-week-11-ohio-state-oklahoma-oregon-on-upset-alert/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]