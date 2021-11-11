Tommy Paul beats Andy Murray with ‘best tennis’ in Stockholm | ATP tour

Tommy Paul says he “played some of my best tennis” to fight alongside Andy Murray for a place in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open on Thursday night.

The American lost only six first service points, beating former world champion Murray 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours and 16 minutes. Paul will then meet fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Paul, who reached the Emilia-Romagna Open semifinals in May. “He’s a legend. I played some of my best tennis today and I even looked at my coach half way through the game and thought it would be fun to play against him today.

“The plan was to keep him going after his long game” [against Jannik Sinner] yesterday. I tried to keep him going. I played tight and kept to my game plan in the third set.”

Tiafoe defeated Paul 7-5, 7-6(4) in their only ATP Head2Head meeting in February 2020 at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com.

Paul played almost flawless tennis in the first set. The 24-year-old opened a 4-1 lead with strong serve and deep returns. Murray recovered one break, but Paul sharpened his game to secure the 46-minute opener.

The American relied too much on his second serve in the second set, with his percentage of first serve plummeting to 33 percent. Murray broke for a 4-2 lead and later recovered from 0/30 when he served for the 50-minute set.

Murray hit a double fault to give Paul a 4-3 lead in the tiebreaker and the world No. 53 went on to take his 23rd game win of the year. Murray had hoped to reach his first semi-final since capturing the European Open title in October 2019.

Earlier in the day, Tiafoe booked his place in his second semifinal of the ATP Tour in three weeks. The eighth-seeded American, who recently reached the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (l. van Zverev), hit 11 aces and knocked out fourth-seeded Briton Daniel Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 47 minutes.