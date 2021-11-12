Canucks News: Podkolzins’ Early Brilliance Overshadowed by Toxic Hockey Culture





Sometimes it hurts to be a Canucks fan. At the moment, though, it’s hard to be a fan of the NHL in general. These two truths can (unfortunately) coexist. It’s fair to love the game of hockey. The skill level and entertainment value are unprecedented. It is also possible to love hockey and despise the NHL. The sexual assaults against Kyle Beach and John Doe 2 were horrific. How the Blackhawks handled it in 2010 and how the NHL handled it in the aftermath made the situation much worse than it should have been. While some of the guilty characters are out of the game, the top troll, Gary Bettman, still sits atop the NHL’s Iron Throne. From the way Gary mismanaged the horrific events in Chicago, to his refusal to acknowledge a link between traumatic brain injury and CTE, to doing nothing to help retired players, to calling the NHL a family, to the department player suspensions, 2/ Allan Walsh (@walsha) Nov 2, 2021 Two more terrible stories of abuse and hate have surfaced this morning. While sport should be an escape from reality, there is no escaping the reality of hockey which embodies a culture far too toxic. Canucks News Shame on these racist bastards who called Sportsnet 650 last night. No place for that nonsense. [ Daily Hive ]

] Why the Canucks May Not Be Done Despite Bottom Ranking in the NHL [ Sportsnet ]

] Single-vaxxed Travis Hamonic has moved back to Abbotsford, and the Canucks have recalled Jack Rathbone. Transactions: #Canucks loan Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford and recall Jack Rathbone. Luke Schenn has been placed on injured reserve. Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) Nov 10, 2021 Vasily Podkolzin has earned the trust of Travis Greens thanks to his brilliant early season. [ Daily Hive ]

] Could you ever have an open relationship with the Vancouver Canucks? [The Morning Practice] Around the NHL More negative news from the NHL this week was that Bob Murray resigned from the Anaheim Ducks as general manager over allegations of abuse [ NHL ]

] Murray isn’t the only general manager in hot water. Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin should be faced with the music for atrocities that took place while he was in the Pittsburgh front office. It was reported that he told Jarrad Skalde, an assistant to the Penguins AHL team, to keep quiet about the Pens AHL head coach who had sexually assaulted Skaldes’ wife. [ESPN] Yeah, hockey really sucks now. A positive in the midst of all this negativity? The NHL’s hotline for reporting abuses works. [ Toronto Star ]

] Okay, we need at least one feel-good story here. What do you think of this? When Egor Solokov made his NHL debut in Ottawa on Tuesday night, his club parents attended the game when his family from Russia could not attend. [CTV News]

