Michael Beveridge, 56, USM Men’s Assistant Ice Hockey Coach

More than 200 people gathered last weekend to honor and celebrate the life of Michael Beveridge. Beveridge, an assistant men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Southern Maine, died of prostate cancer on October 27. He was 56.

It was very moving, his sister Debbie Glidden said about the memorial at USM on Sunday. I was very moved. It was nice to see so many people coming to pay their respects. People came from everywhere. It touched my heart without end.

Beveridge, a native of Gorham affectionately known as Bev, was remembered as a true friend of USM hockey and for being a positive influence on hundreds of hockey players in southern Maine.

Beveridge joined the USM men’s ice hockey program in 1988 as a part-time statistician. He was an assistant coach for nine seasons, a position he held at the time of his death.

Ed Harding, head coach of the men’s ice hockey program at USM, said it is a great loss to the hockey community in southern Maine. He said Beveridge devoted his life to mentoring young hockey players in southern Maine. The players loved and respected him, Harding said.

He was a devoted and trusted member of Southern Maine’s coaching staff, Harding said. He was kind of my compass. I might tend to get off the handle every now and then and I’d call him to brush off an idea. Id say, ‘Where am I wrong?’ He would tell me. We disagreed on some things. I respected him. I respected his opinion. I respected the fact that he wasn’t afraid to have that conversation with me.

Jimmy Currier, a former USM hockey player, expressed his disbelief on Facebook after learning of Beveridge’s death.

“Bev was the heart and soul of that program,” Currier said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “He always did everything he could to help all the boys. We were like the sons he never had and he treated us like family. Whenever one of us needed something, he was the first to help. Even after I left southern Maine and transferred to the state of Salem. He would call and check in all the time. The world is a better place thanks to people like Bev.”

Beveridge grew up in Portland, the eldest of two children of Irene DeBarr and Burton L. Beveridge. He had graduated from Deering High School in 1983. He attended the University of Maine.

From 1994 to 2003, Beveridge worked for the Portland Sea Dogs as a statistical analyst and official scorer.

“Numbers were his thing,” his sister said. “He loved baseball. He loved being there. It was amazing.”

Beveridge also led the scoreboard at the Portland Ice Arena for the men’s league and high school games for several years. Harding said he was respected in the hockey community.

“So many people in Portland knew him,” Harding said. “They all needed to talk to Bev. He had to know the lineups.”

Beveridge was remembered as a funny and caring person, who always thought of others. He was known for giving money to players for food. When they tried to refund him, he politely refused.

One of his old friends, Meghan Powers from Scarborough, said that Beveridge was a nice person and a good friend to many. Powers said he had a positive impact on her children’s lives.

He made my kids feel special, Powers said. When my son decided to try hockey, he was here when Evan opened the box of equipment. He taught him how to put things on and how to properly tie his skates. Evan would sit next to him at the USM home hockey games. He really taught Evan about the game.

Beveridge lost his mother to complications from COVID-19 in March. Glidden, of Cape Elizabeth, said on Wednesday her brother’s passing is a huge loss for both her and her husband, James, and their sons, Brody, 16, and Alex, 22.

“Like brothers, he bullied me, but he was always there to protect me,” said his sister. “He was quite special. There is a sadness that is very deep.”

