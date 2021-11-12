“I Thought It Was Just Another Adventure” US Army Veteran Remembers Service in South Korea





SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) After the end of World War II, Kelton Houts joined the United States Army and served in South Korea for two years. I thought it was just another adventure. I would do anything, whatever I had to do, I would do it. I just followed orders. I boarded a Liberty ship not knowing where we were going until we went out to sea. About two weeks later, we arrived in Busan, Korea, Houts said. Even after arriving in Korea, Houts did not know what to do. We took a train to Seoul and I was assigned to the headquarters of the entire South Korea Command. Because I didn’t know what I was going to do, I eventually became registrar of the special services department, Houts said. Biden Salutes Troops as America’s Backbone on Veterans Day

During Houts’ time in special services, he remembers how his fellow soldiers would pass the time. We were responsible for sporting events. Table tennis matches and tennis matches, football matches. We had three GIs from the finance department with calculators that we were using at the time. And we had three Koreans with abacus, and we would put a problem on the board and see who could do it the fastest. Good heavens, the Koreans with the abacus won every time, Houts said. Houts was also responsible for preparing rosters for departures to Tokyo, something he also got to experience. “My friend and I were walking down the street one day and all of a sudden a big limousine pulled up with four or five military jeeps in each direction, and the Koreans were rolling out a red carpet, and I was about six feet from General MacArthur,” Houts said. . During his stay in Korea, Houts does not remember too many harrowing moments. In this building I lived in one night, everyone got up and accused everyone of shaking the bed and what it was was an earthquake, Houts said. South Sioux City Students Honor Veterans

Two years after docking in Busan, Houts completed his shift and went home. For the last few months we all kept there, my friends and stuff kept exes on the calendar when we could come home, Houts said. And Houts does not take his time in the service for granted. I found out that I was lucky enough to have served when I did and was lucky enough to receive the benefits I received from the government. I’ve been very lucky with the service I did, said Houts. When Houts returned to the United States, he had his college paid for by the military. He obtained a degree in General Sciences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siouxlandproud.com/news/local-news/i-thought-it-was-just-a-new-adventure-us-army-veteran-recalls-service-in-south-korea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos