Cam Newton Signs Deal To Rejoin Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC — “Superman,” the sequel, kicked off for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday when quarterback Cam Newton returned to the team he led to the Super Bowl in 2015 on a one-year deal.

The deal is worth up to $10 million for the remainder of the season, including $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Newton’s return created a buzz around the Carolinas that understands cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who grew up in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina, and played with Newton in New England for the past year and a half.

“There are a lot of important people in South Carolina and North Carolina, but Cam Newton is probably at the top of the top two or top one,” he said.

Newton, who celebrated nine seasons of touchdowns with his signature ‘Superman’ move with the Panthers, was unavailable for comment Thursday as he began meeting coaches after passing his physique.

He is expected to address the media on Friday, but his presence was already felt around Charlotte and at the stadium.

“Everyone knows Cam as a superstar,” said wide receiver DJ Moore, one of about a dozen players on the team when Newton last played here in 2019. “But in the locker room, he brings a different energy.”

It’s that energy the Panthers hope to harness to potentially make a playoff run.

“We had a sincere, heartfelt discussion with him and it wasn’t about anything in the past,” said general manager Scott Fitterer. “It was more about what we’re going to do now and what Cam’s role is and how can he help us and what can we do to support him.”

The Panthers, who selected Newton as the first overall pick in the 2011 draft, released him after the 2019 season after struggling with shoulder and foot injuries for several years. They then started a new regime with coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers (4-5) began looking for quarterback options after starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

Rhule said that after learning the extent of Darnold’s injury on Tuesday, he would look at options with Fitterer, with the proviso that PJ Walker would start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (8-1).

“After we talked and deliberated, I went back to my office and called Cam [on Tuesday] night,” said Rhule. “I asked if he was interested in coming back to the Carolina Panthers. He said emphatically, ‘Yes.'”

Newton flew into Charlotte on Thursday morning to meet with owner David Tepper and Fitterer to finalize the deal. Newton is expected to practice Friday as Rhule is keen to see “where he is physically”.

“A healthy Cam Newton is a special player,” said Rhule. “We’re just looking at it day by day.”

Rhule said the recently acquired Matt Barkley is planned to serve as a backup for Walker on Sunday.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, started 15 games for the New England Patriots in 2020 before being released from training camp this year after the team decided to go with rookie Mac Jones as a starter.

Newton missed three pre-season practice sessions thanks to what the Patriots called a “misunderstanding” of COVID-19 protocol, but coach Bill Belichick said the quarterback’s vaccination status played no part in the decision to release him.

The 32-year-old quarterback said in a video posted to his YouTube channel last month that he had been vaccinated.

panthers patriots Spell 125 15 Pass YPG 232 177 TD/Int 1.7 0.8 Total QBR 55.3 39.4

Rhule said he thinks the Panthers can still win now, with the league’s No. 2 defense and a healthy Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, if there’s stability at the quarterback.

“We have a team that we think can win,” said Rhule. “We owe it to our players to try and win. We owe it to our fans to try to win.”

Rhule later added: “This is a disciplined decision. This is an excellent player who is healthy and wants to be here. I am excited.”

Newton last played for Carolina in the second game of the 2019 season before being sidelined after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in the third preseason game.

“Cam Newton is a pro,” said Rhule when asked if Newton held any grudges over his release from the Panthers in 2019. “We made a football decision at the time based on his health. We weren’t sure what his health was, and we had to make a decision Cam understands he understands these are football based.

“…I know he’s a competitor, I know he’s strong. He’s everything I believe in and talk about,” said Rhule. “But he wasn’t healthy then. He’s healthy now.”

In nine seasons with Carolina, Newton is the franchise’s career leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182) and rushing touchdowns (58). He is in third place with 4,806 rushing yards.

According to Elias Sports Bureau data, Newton is 959 passing yards and 194 rushing yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to reach the 30K-5K club for a single team — though Russell Wilson only needed 426 rushing yards has to reach the milestone with the Seattle Seahawks.

Newton threw for 35 touchdowns and ran for 10 more during his 2015 MVP season, when he led Carolina to a 15-1 regular season record.