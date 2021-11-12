Andy Murray’s defeat to Tommy Paul in Stockholm ends season | Tennis





Andy Murray has undoubtedly shown that he can compete with and beat the best players in the world, but the question of when he can tie up enough matches to have a tangible impact on his ranking remains unanswered. A day after toppling first-seeded Jannik Sinner for his second win over a top-10 player in a few weeks, Murray was unable to progress at the Stockholm Open as he was beaten 6-2. , 3-6, 6 -3 by Tommy Paul of the United States in the quarterfinals. Paul, a talented 24-year-old American, has this year combined his languid all-court play with heightened aggression. Not depriving Murray of time by flashing to the net, he simply cleared up his forehands and collected winners on the field. He put Murray under pressure during the dominant first set. While Murray took his win against Sinner at a high, consistent level, he threw useless mistakes and his legs looked heavy. He continued to toil and found success briefly as the match got more physical, but after Paul’s level dropped in the second set, the American returned to form from baseline and dominated with his forehand at the end. Murray then threw his first double fault of the set at the break point at 3-4 to give up the lone break of the third set. Paul served his victory without nerves. His defeat marks the end of the most active season of Murray’s career since 2017. Murray started the year struggling with his fitness and unable to compete regularly, finishing it off by competing for eight weeks in a row. . His body has become more robust and his level has steadily increased, but he remains outside the top 130 because he has not been able to tie the victories together. He will continue to rely on wildcards to participate in ATP events at the start of next season. Still, with a potential new addition to his coaching squad following a trial with Esteban Carril in Sweden and a significant off-season to come, he is leaving this season with his head held high and hopeful for better days. My game will improve during the off-season, Murray said. I just need to make sure with my team that we have a good plan in place to make sure those improvements are implemented by early January. Earlier in the day in Sweden, Dan Evans was also unable to advance to the semi-finals, as he lost 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 to Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, the group stages continued on day two of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, when Maria Sakkari, the fourth seed, marked her debut in the competition by beating fifth seed Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4. Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion and only 20 years old, left the field in tears of frustration after being unable to produce her best tennis on one of the biggest stages of her young career.

