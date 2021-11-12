COVID-19 Manitoba: Hockey tournament canceled due to COVID-19 cases





WINNIPEG- A youth hockey tournament that would have brought twenty teams to the Oakbank, Man. area was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 transmission. A letter to the parents of players in the Springfield Minor Hockey Associations U9 tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, said there were 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases among players. Cory Nakamura, the association’s president, told CTV News there were no business related to the hockey league and that the decision to cancel the tournament was largely a result of volunteer concerns. The comfort level wasn’t really there, Nakamura said. It is a community run tournament and it is difficult to host a tournament without volunteers. Thirteen teams from outside Oakbank, within the Springfield RM, are said to have played in the tournament, along with seven local teams. The Springfield Minor Hockey Association also canceled a U7-tournament that was scheduled for next weekend. Some members of the Oakbank community say it was the right move. Transmission rates are going up, saw that day by day, said Rebecca Sandilands, an Oakbank-based parent who says COVID-19 cases have been linked to the local high and high schools. Looks like the fourth wave is here, she said. Chris St. Hilaire, who lives in Oakbank and has three grandchildren in youth hockey, agrees that canceling the tournament was the right move. The numbers are increasingly hitting the schools, she said. To make sure the community told them to do what they had to do. St. Hilaire adds that many of Oakbanks’ community programs are volunteer-run and hopes parents understand why the tournament has been canceled. Volunteers are great, she said, so if they’re not comfortable with that, people should respect that. Hockey Manitoba President Peter Woods applauds the proactive steps the Springfield Minor Hockey Association has taken to cancel the tournament. It’s better to take that step now and reduce every type (COVID-19) exposure they possibly can, Woods said. Despite the cancellation and an increase in COVID-19 cases among youth across Manitoba, Woods is still confident in Hockey Manitobas’ return program. I think we put in some very strong restrictions ahead of the curve, he said, especially before the restrictions that would have been put in place by the public health and provincial government.”

