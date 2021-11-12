Broncos Prepare for NCAA West Regionals





BOISE, Idaho The Boise State cross-country teams travel to Sacramento, California, for the NCAA West Regionals, hosted by Sacramento State, Nov. 12. The Bronco men enter the race in 20th place nationally, following their second appearance at the Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque, NM, on October 29. The women’s team narrowly missed a national ranking and was just outside the top 30. LOGISTICS: The race will be held at the Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento, California. Ladies 6k 10am PT

Men’s 10k 11am PT TO FOLLOW: Live results are available via Shooting timing. THE FIELD:

GENTLEMEN – the state of arizona, State of Boise (20), California, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, Gonzaga (15), Grand Canyon, Idaho, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, Oregon (16), Pepperdine, Portland (30), Portland State, Sacramento State, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Santa Clara, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle U, Stanford (5), UCLA, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, Washington (13), Washington State LADIES – the state of arizona, Boise State (RV), California, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, Gonzaga (29), Hawaii, Idaho, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, Oregon (20), Oregon State, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland (RV) , Portland State, Sacramento State, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Santa Clara, San Diego, San Diego State, San Francisco (RV), Seattle U, Stanford (26), UCLA, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, UNLV, USC, Washington (21), Washington State QUEUE:

GENTLEMEN Freddie Carcas , Dario De Caro , Ahmed Ibrahim , Jack Leitch , Matty Mackay , Murdoch McIntyre , Henry Mongo , Logan Rees , Jonathan Shields LADIES Tyler Beling , Ines Borba , Delaney Griffin , Sailor Hutton , Olivia Johnson , Yasmin Marghini , Oakley Olson , Yukino Parlea , Tiahna Vladic *Only 14 of these Boise State student athletes will compete on Friday as teams are limited to a maximum of seven participants per race. LAST TIME OFF: Senior Dario De Caro topped the podium in the men’s 8K at the Mountain West Cross Country Championships, setting the second fastest time in MW history (23:26.8). This was Boise State’s first individual MW title since 2016 (Yusuke Uchikoshi). De Caro’s gold medal performance helped the Boise State men take second, finishing behind the Air Force. The Broncos finished with 64 points, while the Falcons took 27 points. In the women’s race, Boise State finished fifth with 141 points. The Broncos were defeated by New Mexico (15 points), Utah State (73), Colorado State (75) and Air Force (114).

